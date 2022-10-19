I love fall. It goes without saying that it is a lovely time of year, but I always say it anyways. I love the leaves changing colors, the cool mornings and the hunt for second hand Halloween decorations and costumes. And of course visiting the pumpkin patches.
We missed this activity over the past two years, so we are trying to make the most of pumpkin patch season this year.
The boy had his first school field trip a few weeks ago at Tate Farms. Little sister and I tagged along. The teacher said to be there no later than 9:30 and that the bus would be along by 9:45. I was a minute or two behind, but still considered stopping at Hardee’s for a snack. I thought ten minutes would be plenty of time to get there before the buses, but my goodness I’m glad I just went on with an empty stomach because when I pulled in the line for admission was backed up nearly a mile down the road. Not really, but it was a long wait, and the buses were there quite a while before I ever made it up to the front.
It was really hot that day and I forgot to bring us anything to drink. By the time we started loading up for the hayride I was about to pass out of a heatstroke and little sister was pitching a fit every which way. She threw hay all over me and everyone around us, and to be honest I didn’t have a great time. It was so warm that day I don’t really feel like I could give an honest review. I will say, I took my nephews there many years back and we had a great time.
Over fall break we intended to visit Lyon Family Farms in Tennessee. We’d been once before, and it was wonderful. They had the best pizza and they had fries that tasted just like the long branch fries they used to have at the Woodville Dairy Bar when I was a kid. They also had Tonka trucks everywhere, which the boy loved, and zip lines and huge slides and a ginormous field of Zinnias.
They ended up being closed the day we were going to go, but luckily we found that Grandaddy’s Farm, near Tullahoma, Tenn., was open. And now, it might be my new favorite pumpkin patch. There was a ton to do there — corn mazes, zinnia gardens, sunflower gardens, pig races, slides, hayride, good food. We stayed all day long and the kids were worn out when we left.
We plan to visit Down on the Farm in Rainsville again this year. It is the boy’s favorite because he loves the blue harvester. I like it because it’s small enough not to wear me out, but there is a ton to do. It has the cheapest admission, and it includes a pumpkin if you go on the hayride (at least it used to. I’m not sure if that is still the case.) I noticed they have gem mining now, which we may have to partake in. We did it once on vacation and it was a lot of fun.
I also hope to make it to JDM Family Farm. I’d never heard of it before but saw a billboard for it. Just goes to show advertising works. It looks like a cute little place, and it’s in New Hope — which might make it my new favorite since it is closest to the house.
I hope everyone else is enjoying pumpkin patch season as much as we are!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.