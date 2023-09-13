“Mountain Monsters” is one of the boy’s favorite television shows to watch. He has learned not to repeat some of the inappropriate language, and as someone with a big imagination myself, I kind of like the way the show fuels his creativity. I think the world could use a lot more imaginative people anyway.
In case you are unfamiliar, “Mountain Monsters” follows around a group of Appalachian men who are trying to track down cryptids… creatures like Bigfoot, for example.
I don’t spend a lot of time watching the show with him, but it has sparked both mine and little sister’s interest in Bigfoot as well and so we have all been listening to a podcast called “My Bigfoot Sighting” whenever we are in the car together.
On the podcast, people share their encounters with Bigfoot. Now, I’ve never thought an awful lot about Bigfoot. I’ve always figured if Jane Goodall says it’s possible that they exist then it is. After listening to all of these encounter stories, if there is such a thing, I am starting to feel sorry for the poor creatures.
One of the more convincing and interesting tales came from a man who said Bigfoot was always hanging around his grandma’s house and seemed to fixate on his mother because they had once locked eyes. His grandma had a stroke and that Bigfoot would always be tapping on their windows, ringing a bell outside and just generally aggravating them. I can’t remember the whole story, but at some point they went out in the field and shot the Bigfoot.
They decided that they had killed or severely injured a juvenile Bigfoot, and after that they found one of their pigs with its head ripped off. Before this time the Bigfoot had never done anything violent, I think he was basically just getting on their nerves. He only got violent when they did. And so the entire ordeal started to make me mad. He wasn’t bothering them really, they were just scared of something they didn’t understand.
As the story went on, and this guy was very long winded as a lot of people who claim to have had Bigfoot encounters seem to be, he told about a family friend who was at his grandma’s house and went out to check on the noise. When he came back in the house it was obvious something was wrong with him, but he wouldn’t tell anyone anything about it. The man telling the story later asked him what he saw again and he still wouldn’t tell him. The man eventually ended up dying from COVID, but before he did he wrote the storyteller a letter and told him that he had seen Bigfoot eating out the scrap pile behind the grandma’s house and that it smiled at him and said “hello.” The man never went hunting again, and shortly after the Bigfoot sighting he moved from the country to the city.
I always figured that a Bigfoot sighting would be a once in a lifetime event, but a lot of the storytellers on this podcast have had more than one encounter. That leads me to believe one of two things … either these people are nutty as fruitcakes or you only ever see Bigfoot if you believe in it.
Whether people who claim to have seen Bigfoot are nutty or not, it’s still entertaining to think about. There’s a loud knocking noise that sometimes comes from behind my barn, and since I’ve learned that Bigfoot communicates by knocking on trees, I always have to wonder if that’s him out there. I don’t think I would mind a Bigfoot living in my barn. It might be fun. He hasn’t bothered my cats at any rate.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a Sentinel staff writer. She can be reached at danielle@southerntorch.com.
