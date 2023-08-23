Vivek Ramaswamy is a 38-year old American entrepreneur who is running to be the GOP presidential candidate in 2024. He is a star who is beginning to shine brightly because he’s cutting through all of the politics that have been ruining America for more than a hundred years.
Ramaswamy lists ten points he calls Truth on his website: 1) God is real. 2) There are two genders. 3) Human flourishing requires fossil fuels. 4) Reverse racism is racism. 5) An open border is no border. 6) Parents determine the education of their children. 7) The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind. 8) Capitalism lifts people up from poverty. 9) There are three branches of the U.S. government, not four. 10) The U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms in history.
Whether people agree or not, these points are not only clear and succinct, but they direct our attention back toward times when Americans were freer from all levels of government control. There was a time when these points were opinions shared by many. Today all ten have been cancelled by popular political policies and heralded as backward, extremist, evil, and dangerous deplorable dogma.
In case you’re wondering, Ramaswamy’s allusion to a fourth branch of government is the bureaucracy which runs and controls everything. The bureaucracy has grown to control the legislative and administrative branches particularly over the past 90 years, with little interference from the judicial branch.
More recently Americans have suffered from more than two years of bureaucracies’ reacting to “emergencies” by enacting unconstitutional powers. Wear a mask or else! Lock down at home or else! Maintain personal spacing or else! Take the vaccines or else! Change voting laws by administrative fiat and damn the Constitution!
Ramaswamy’s tenth point, “The U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms in history.” For a long time now, no one in government has followed or abided by the Constitution. Yes, the U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms if it is followed as the ruling authority. The Biden administration has made the Constitution a sham. Many view the Constitution as a “flawed document” and not worthy of any oath to defend it.
Can today’s Democrats challenge any of the ten points? That would be an interesting debate!Americans will never hear counter points to Ramaswamy’s Truth. Fact checkers in the media have already declared these opinions to be outside of established community standards. Gatekeepers in the media don’t know any audience who not only agrees with the opinions, but who agrees with Ramaswamy all ten are Truth. They won’t waste any time on non-issues like these.
Perhaps the first GOP debate of the 2024 campaign will propel some of these points into the public dialogue. Of all the Republican candidates so far, Ramaswamy has conducted the most positive campaign, refusing to take the bait to go negative against his competition or his detractors. That’s refreshing!
Americans are more than ready to move beyond business as usual in politics and government. Many of us want to see plans for the future. We’re ready for a revolution to free us from the tyranny of the establishment’s control. We don’t trust the government or the media. We want a leader who knows the Truth.
Danny Gardner is a syndicated columnist who can be reached at pjandme2@hotmail.com.
