To say I’m happy as a clam to be back home would be an understatement. For all my worries that nothing would be the same, in a lot of ways it feels like I never even left. Even figuring out that our kitchen is probably too small for a dish washer and knowing that I will forever be hand washing my dirty dishes has not soured my mood.
But all that is not to say that everything has gone off without a hitch.
The weekend we moved was a rough one. There was so much to do. I got so tired, but I knew I had to just keep on going until everything was finished.
And the boy and little sister got sick with strep and human enterovirus and lord knows what else. They had to stay with family during the day for about a week until everything was packed and moved, and I’d find myself having to take breaks to look at pictures of them on my phone because I missed them.
We finally got moved in and the boy was still sick with a fever, so he had to miss a few days of school. We still don’t have internet or television, so he and his sister were bored. Finally I figured out that I could go to my parent’s house and use their internet to download tv onto my phone and then come home and hook that in to the television. That bought me a little time to do some cleaning and unpacking.
We weren’t here a day though before my mama, daddy and brother all came down with COVID. That’s been my worst imaginable nightmare for two years, but luckily they were all vaccinated and went to the doctor straightaway for medicine that helped them not get too awfully sick. It was rough not being able to go over and visit during our first two weeks here.
And because of that it felt a little too lonely here during the day. I may or may not have gone to town about every day of the week while the boy was at school.
Meanwhile one of our cats got out of the house one night. I told her if she wanted to stay outside and get eaten up by coyotes that was her own business, and then I felt bad when she didn’t come back the next morning. I thought she was a goner, but a day or so later I heard her meowing up under the porch and got her to come back in the house.
And of course we have had a few hiccups with the house itself. One day I came home from town and it just smelled horrible in here.
I sprayed my fall scented cleaning products all over everything, mopped with Ajax, and sprayed scrubbing bubbles all in the bathroom. But you know how some gas stations have their bathrooms out to the side of the building and some of them smell like they haven’t been cleaned for ages? Well that’s what my house started smelling like. I went so far as to accuse Michael or the boy or the dog or somebody of peeing on the stairs. It was just awful.
Then my brother discovered that something was spilling up out of our septic tank. It wasn’t a pretty sight. Toilet paper everywhere. I guess it was just pure old nasty raw sewage. I think it’s fixed now, but I’ll just go ahead and tell you … it still smells bad.
My feathers aren’t all that ruffled over it though, because we have someone painting the front porch and fixing the steps and I already bought three pumpkin rugs and some scarecrows to decorate it for fall. Hopefully everything will be smooth sailing from here on out.
