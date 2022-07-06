I find it hard to believe that anyone could have been so out of touch that they did not see the change coming from a mile away.
I am, of course, referring to the United States Supreme Court decision on a case brought before it by the State of Mississippi concerning an abortion ban legislation.
The Supreme Court Justices in a 5-4 decision overturned the landmark ruling that was made in 1973, almost fifty years ago. The one that determined women had a fundamental right to have an abortion.
Women were previously told they had this right under the protection of the fourteenth amendment and that this right was federally protected.
In the 2022 opinion of the court, the justices decided that the previous ruling was incorrect and that the decisions about whether a woman could have an abortion should not be decided by her or her doctor, but by the will of the legislators of her state.
The weeping, screaming and protesting have already begun.
Women all over the United States have taken to the streets in protests over what they perceive is a loss of one of their freedoms. They believe their right to make medical decisions concerning their own bodies has been stripped from them.
Because they were given that right fifty years ago, they are justified in their frustration and anger. If this kind of medical autonomy were forced on the men of this country, you can bet heads would roll.
Even though I am respectful of laws, even when I disagree, some consequences related to this ruling should concern us greatly.
Last Monday, three days after the Supreme Court ruling overturning a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, an Indianapolis gynecologist received a call from a child abuse doctor in Ohio.
Ohio had recently passed a trigger law banning abortions after six weeks if the court overturned Roe V Wade. The law took effect immediately after the ruling was issued.
The doctor in Ohio wanted to refer a 10-year-old abuse victim to the doctor in Indiana for an abortion and needed him to take the child’s case. The little girl was six weeks and one day pregnant.
She was soon on her way to Indiana for medical treatment.
Unfortunately, Indiana plans to convene later this month to discuss restrictions to their abortion policy. So, the next child victim in Indiana may not have the same option as the previous one.
Twelve states, including Alabama, have passed abortion bans that make no exception for victims of rape and incest.
Some states make exceptions for one but not both.
In Idaho and Utah, rape and incest victims will have access to an abortion, but it comes with a stipulation. The victims will have to report the crime to police first, then provide a copy of that police report to the doctor.
Since victims are often too traumatized by the event to report the crime. Also, police won’t always release information about an ongoing investigation. This could make a report hard to get. Waiting on this information will only add to the stress for victims.
Incest victims are usually minors whose abusers are family members. The states that will allow these victims access to an abortion require parental involvement in a minor’s healthcare. That makes it difficult for them to get help.
Some states only require that a parent be notified. They have an option for the child to go before a judge and get a “judicial bypass” to prove they can make their own decision regarding an abortion.
That means a child who has already been victimized by an adult must find a way to get before a judge and recount the horrific experience they have been through.
It might be of interest that most countries worldwide allow abortions in cases of rape and incest.
The Human Rights Committee of the World Health Organization wrote this concerning abortion on these grounds. “Bans that do not have exceptions for rape and incest leave a child or woman exposed to the violation committed against her and constitutes a form of torture.”
Repeatedly, since the court’s ruling, we have heard how wonderful it is that states can now do their part in making sure that unborn babies are given a chance to live and thrive in this world.
If this debate and debacle has really been about the ‘right to life’, then we have either gone too far or not far enough.
If a little girl is given the opportunity to be born and then forced to carry a baby conceived by a sexual assault, it says something about us as a society.
It says we have failed her.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
