Is some snow better than no snow at all? Maybe I would have thought so at one time.
I got my snow last week, in March. When I was little it came quite a blizzard one March. I have the pictures as proof … me out in the yard with my parents and siblings in my little blue snowsuit. I recall stepping into the deep snow drifts. It was magical, and so snow has always been magical.
Except for on Saturday, when I have to admit I felt very disappointed at first. The weathermen touted two to four inches, and I awoke to a little dusting. Mud quickly crept up underneath, making the yard look like a spotted mess.
I rushed around the house to gather up all of our snow gear, and ran out the door. I hoped those inches might have landed in Limrock. But a true snow day just wasn’t to be, because Mama and Daddy’s yard looked just about as bare as ours.
Nevertheless, I got the kids bundled up into their snowsuits and we took out across the field where I saw some shade and hoped the snow would be deep enough to play in. When got to the grove of pine trees, there was a bit of snow left. Just then, a howling wind set in. It was the coldest wind I have ever felt in my life, and in that moment I doubted whether I would ever make it out alive if I were to just up and move to Montana or Alaska.
I scuttled the kids back towards the house, and we dropped our muddy boots at the door.
There was snow cream, because I scraped the snow off of my car before we left the house and put it in a cooler I have. After a big breakfast, no one was really hungry for it though.
Soon the boy got the itch to go back outside. “The wind is too cold,” I told him. But he insisted.
We bundled back up and took a walk through the mountain, where the trees would protect us from the wind.
There was no sign of any mountain lions or wolves, or even coyotes that we could see (the boy is constantly on the hunt). But that was okay.
We trudged on until we came to the spot with the natural spring. It was deeper than usual. We walked down the steep hillside and watched the waterfall for a moment. We crossed the creek towards home. But the boy wasn’t ready to go back.
I told him I’d take him to this place with blue water. So we walked across the field with those blistery winds nearly knocking us to our feet. It was a long walk, but at last we made it to the spot.
I could see it in his eyes. The boy would not be kept out of that cold water, even on that day with the wind that would chill you to the bone.
One boot slipped down in to the deeper water. There were some splashes. Then two hole feet submerged and pants completely soaked.
“I’m sorry, Mom. But, I had to try and catch some blue crabs,” he said to me.
The dog had gone for a swim, but little boys do not have such heavy coats to keep them from getting hypothermia.
Luckily, the dually was parked not far away because the boy and my dad had gotten the four wheeler stuck there in the neighbors field the week before. We ran for the truck, and I wrapped the boy in my coat. I turned the heater on and tried to drive us home, but got a little stuck myself.
We phoned home, and were rescued after having quite the adventure.
We decided on one thing. Next time we will make sure to bring something along to start a fire with.
The pitiful little snow day was a good one after all.
