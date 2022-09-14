I’ve met more than a few good dogs in my life. Of course I never knew a time growing up when there wasn’t a new pup or a whole litter of bird dogs around. And we had our fair share of regular old porch dogs.
Among my favorites were Bubba and Jeff. One an oversized English Setter and the other a white pointer.
Bubba picked me as his. He was the sweetest boy. When I would slap my hips he would jump up and hug me. That is until he saw me teaching a new puppy to sit. After that, having seen me reward the other dog with a treat for sitting, he gave up hugging for that same trick.
Jeff lived to very old age and he’d go on walks with me. He was a killer of baby goats and chickens, but I just couldn’t help but love him.
When I had the kids it took a long time for me to want a dog again. Then one day I was watching Mountain Men, and Tom’s brother had two bird dogs riding in the car with him. I decided then it was time for me to have puppy. It just so happened that one of my brother’s bird dogs had some puppies about that time, and I picked mine out before their eyes were even open. She was the runt and she had dark brown and white fur. But my brother claimed her, and that was good because another pup soon caught my eye. He was a fat thing and he had solid light blond fur on his back.
Every time we visited my family I would get him out of the dog box and pet him. And then his eyes opened. Weeks went by and finally it was time to bring him home. I declared that he needed a Scottish name and found “Finley” on an internet list of names.
He was a bother at first. I’d never tried to train a dog to go potty outside before. He learned soon enough though, and eventually instead walking him on a leash I just let him go in and out of the house as he pleased.
He decided straightaway that he likes sleeping in the bed. And truth be told, he prefers to sleep on the pillows more than the foot of the bed. It wasn’t really love at first sight with Finley, but now that we are back home I find that I do require and adore his presence.
He plays all day with the next door neighbor’s dog and has a bad habit of going a mile down the road for a long visit with other neighboring dogs.
He is scared of the dark and of our black cat. One night I woke up and heard him crying. When I turned the light on he was sitting in the kitchen and the black cat, Effie, was sitting in front of him. He was too scared to go around her to come get in bed after having fallen asleep on the couch. I had to pick the heavy thing up and put him in bed.
He also has a weird habit of being able to jump in the bed during the day, but at night he claws me awake and requires me to get up and put him in bed. Sometimes he sleeps on my legs, and it’s pretty cozy. I think it’s a good cure of restless leg syndrome.
He loves human food, and cares little for dog food. There was a time when he wouldn’t touch dog food unless I poured milk over it. One morning I cooked the boy a hot dog to carry for his lunch. I left it on the stove to cool off, and Finley snatched it before I knew what was what.
He might be a thief, but he sure is a lot of company to me. He’s a good boy.
