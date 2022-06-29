Last week four men and one woman voted in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. Four men. How many men will sponsor and vote for bills concerning abortion rights? Men whose bodies weren’t built to carry children.
They’ll likely never know what it’s like to go on a date or walk down a dark alley and worry that when they say the word “no” it will not be heard. They’ll never know the mental and physical anguish of experiencing a miscarriage.
They’ll never know how hard it is to work full-time while being pregnant. They’ll never know the pain of child birth or the exhaustion of recovery. They’ll never know a lot of things.
Most anti-abortion proponents think they are protecting unborn children. That is a wonderful cause. Unfortunately, it has not been handled well. Research shows that women choose abortion for several reasons including, because having a child would interfere with the woman’s education, work or ability to care for dependents, she can’t afford the baby, she doesn’t want to be a single mother or is having relationship problems. Since we inevitably know that laws banning abortion will not end abortions, they will merely end safe abortions, it would make more sense to address the reasons women feel they need to have an abortion in the first place. That could include things like paid maternal leave, affordable healthcare and affordable and accessible child care. Add in some sex education and laws that force as much responsibility on fathers as on mothers ( though that is biologically impossible.) All of those would be good places to start in lowering the number of abortions that are not medically necessary.
There are a lot of concerns that I and other women out there have about states having control over the right to an abortion. These concerns have absolutely nothing to do with us wanting an abortion, but everything to do with us wanting the power to decide whether we live or die.
I would like to hear the lawmakers who support abortion banning laws give us some answers and frankly, some guarantees.
If a woman in this state has an ectopic pregnancy will she receive proper treatment in a timely manner?
If a woman in this state has a baby that dies in her uterus will she receive proper treatment to ensure that her health is kept well?
Research says that one in eight pregnancies ends in miscarriage. If a woman in this state has a spontaneous or missed abortion will she be suspected of aborting her baby purposefully? Will she receive proper medical treatment to keep infection away?
Who decides when a woman’s life is in enough danger that she can choose whether or not she needs to terminate her pregnancy? Will her doctor be punished if a group of lawmakers decide that woman was not near enough death?
You see, one problem in banning abortion is that methods used in a non-medically necessary abortions are also used in medically necessary ones. So, we need these answers. We need these guarantees.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and current correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
