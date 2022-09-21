A democracy is a form of government that empowers its people to exercise political control, limit the power of heads of state, provide for separation of power between governmental entities and ensure the protection of natural rights and civil liberties.
According to the history lessons we were taught as children, the United States is categorized as being a democracy.
Democracy’s original meaning was intended to be “rule by the people.” It was meant to feature competitive elections, allow freedom of expression and protect human rights.
In fact, 96 out of 167 countries in the world with populations of at least 500,000 are democracies of some type.
Examples of non-democratic authoritarian states are China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
Our own American history has proven that democracy can be a fragile concept. For democracy to survive and thrive, it must have the support of both the people and its leaders.
President Joe Biden recently delivered a televised address about what he perceived as an assault against American democracy. In his speech, he blamed former president Donald Trump and the MAGA followers who continue to claim the 2020 election was somehow “rigged.”
Biden declared that “equality and democracy” are under assault and that it did the country “no favor to pretend otherwise.”
He also echoed what many of us have been thinking for months now. He said that “too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal.”
As usual, with any presidential speech, there were opposing views on his rhetoric. His defenders praised him for being direct and his critics accused him of being divisive.
One senior administration official said, “the premise of the speech was that every American can unite around the principle of living in a democracy and that it’s worth defending.”
Sadly, six years ago most American voters would have applauded a president who wanted to defend our democracy.
But that was before the 2020 election and the unprecedented attempt to keep lawmakers from certifying the results of an election with the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Because Trump’s claims are believed by some right-wing extremists, there have been continual attacks on the voting process in this country.
Even though there has been no substantial, credible evidence to suggest these claims are valid, it has not stopped those who bought the lie and want to cast doubt on our democratic voting process.
Members of his own administration, including the Department of Justice, The FBI and Homeland Security have all verified it was a legitimate election. Yet, that is still not enough proof for them.
The reason for such a speech is obvious to most of us.
It is totally ludicrous that two years after an election, some of our elected representatives will still not acknowledge that Joe Biden was duly elected. The reason they won’t is not because it isn’t true, but because it makes Donnie boy mad if they say it. Unfortunately, we all know what his wrath looks like. He either campaigns against them or berates them on social media.
More than 66 percent of Republican representatives have followed Trump onto the lunacy ledge with stolen and rigged election lies.
Never mind that casting doubt on the results of the 2020 election could prove to be a bad move for them politically.
I mean, was the conspiracy to “steal” only about the presidential race? Why not “rig” them all and take complete control of both houses of Congress? Do these claims affect the other Republicans who were elected?
The timing of the speech was also relevant.
The mid-term elections are coming up in November and all this double speak about “rigged” elections has voters wary of the process.
So far, the 2022 primary elections have resulted in generally low voter turnout across the country.
A recent ABC poll found that only 20 percent of Americans are “very confident” in the integrity of the United States election systems. More than 56 percent said they have “little or no” confidence that elections represent the will of the people.
The spreading of false information about voting undermines the public’s trust in the election process and its results. The continuous attacks on the process are an attempt to suppress voters from participating in a fundamental right of American citizenship.
The next time you hear one of these representatives repeating election fraud claims, ask them if they intend to vote in the next election. Their answer should tell you everything you need to know about whether they believe the propaganda they are spouting.
It is long past time for voters to reject the idiotic claim that an election can even be stolen in this country.
You win some, you lose some.
Our democracy will only stand if we show our support for it.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
