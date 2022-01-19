According to the Clerk of Court for the United States Supreme Court, there are certain COVID-19 protocols in place at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
In order to participate in oral arguments before the nine justices, certain measures must be taken. And if you are not in compliance, you will not be heard.
The first one is that all arguing counsel and co-counsel who are planning to attend are to take a PCR Covid test on the morning before their argument. This includes Sundays, before any Monday argument.
The Court arranges testing at a downtown medical facility at the Court’s expense.
Any attorney who tests positive will not be allowed to argue in person and will be expected to participate remotely by telephone.
If the results of the same day tests are negative, lawyers can report to the Lawyer’s lounge, but will not be allowed access to the Court cafeteria or Court library. Lawyers are also expected to leave the building after the case is finished.
Also, the Court asks that all lawyers wear masks that cover the nose and mouth within the Court building.
And not just any mask. The Court specifically asks that attorneys wear an N95 or KN95 mask in the courtroom. These masks are provided by the Court and are available in the Lawyer’s lounge.
All nine justices are fully vaccinated and have received booster shots.
After reading all the necessary safety measures in place at the high court, you might infer they would support any measure to protect the rest of us from the virus.
You would be mistaken.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also known as OSHA, has been given the authority to enact standards reasonable, necessary or appropriate to provide safe or healthful employment.
Under OSHA’s emergency temporary standard, enacted last year, businesses with 100 employees must ensure workers are vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
Several lawsuits brought by state attorneys general challenging the directives set forth by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were recently heard by the Supreme Court.
A federal court had temporarily blocked the rule, but the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay on December 17, meaning employers had to comply unless the Supreme Court ruled otherwise.
Another directive from the CDC required COVID-19 vaccines for staff employed at Medicare and Medicaid certified providers or suppliers. This order remained blocked in 25 states.
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments from both sides on January 7, 2022.
The state attorneys general argued that OSHA’s “claimed authority over private lives and vaccine status is an egregious government overreach.”
The Biden administration argued that the United States is now facing the highly transmissible omicron variant and that it is critical to protect workers.
During oral arguments, several conservative justices questioned the legality of imposing the measures, while liberal justices said the mandates were a needed response to a public health crisis.
Both sides would end up being disappointed.
Last week, the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing the vaccine or test requirement for large private businesses.
But the Court allowed a vaccine mandate to stand for medical facilities that take Medicaid and Medicare payments.
The Court wrote that “although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational danger, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly.”
Justices Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan wrote that the “Court has usurped the power of Congress, the president and OSHA without legal basis.”
President Biden called on states and businesses to step up and institute vaccine requirements to protect workers, customers and their communities.
The American Medical Association president said, “the Supreme Court has halted one of the most effective tools in the fight against further transmission and death from this virus.”
The National Federation of Independent Businesses call the ruling a “victory” and urged the Biden administration to “discard this unlawful mandate and instead work on practical ways to increase vaccination rates and mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Someone needs to explain to this guy that the reasonable and responsible approach did not work and that is how we ended up in the mandate controversy.
By stripping OSHA of its power to regulate workplace safety and implement measures that would protect the workers as well as members of the public, the court is basically saying that we are on our own in the fight.
The irony here is that members of the Supreme Court have rules to protect them. People follow them or they do not get access.
Yet they want to leave the rest of us to depend on people doing the responsible thing.
We won’t hold our breath waiting for that moment.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
