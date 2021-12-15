Little sister turned two on Monday. She had a party on Saturday with her grandparents, aunts, uncles and a few cousins. Her short little life has been sheltered since COVID came around right after she was born. Her first year was strange for us all. We barely even saw family, and she never got to go out to stores or really much further than our front porch for that matter.
It’s for that reason I guess that it takes her a while to warm up to people. We kept her party smaller than ones we usually throw for her brother, and I was happy that she did not get overwhelmed and had a very good time.
She got her own little cake and ate the entire center out of it very neatly with her fork. She knew exactly what to do when it came time to open gifts, too. I loved seeing her enjoy this time that was all about her, because she didn’t get to have that last year. I can’t help feeling guilty over the fact that she somehow got shortchanged because of the timing of coronavirus. But I don’t regret taking the precautions we did.
I call her sister all the time, but her name is Nellie James — which is a mixture of my mom’s middle name and my dad’s first name. She really likes shoes. She knows where they are kept in her drawer and likes to pick out which ones she wants to wear. She loves candy. She also knows where the candy is kept and will go point at that shelf. “Candy, candy,” she will ask, and when I say “no” she throws herself on the floor and looks up and gives me a mean look. I don’t mind this type of outburst, because I, too, love candy that much.
During the fall she loved tiny pumpkins. She enjoyed taking them out of a wooden bowl where I kept them and putting them back in. Then, when we found a few that we had grown outside, she enjoyed playing with those in her mud kitchen. She loves the mud kitchen too. Her favorite activity is squeezing dish soap into a pan of water.
Like her brother, she has never met a mud hole she doesn’t like. She sees one and she jumps in it with glee. She will also be a fan of creek wading. We took her to my favorite spot at my parents’ house the other day, where the water come out of the mountain and makes a little creek. It was pretty cold, but that didn’t matter to her. She got in the water and splashed around. The boy got in, even though I told him not to because he didn’t have extra clothes. “I had to go in and get my sister,” he said.
Their shoes and socks and pants were soaked, but I had to carry little sister kicking and screaming away from there because she loved it.
Her brother would live outside if he could, but for sister there is a point when she tires of it. She will climb up the back steps or go stand in the front doorway, waiting for someone to let her in the house. She will point to whatever snack she desires, almond butter filled pretzels or yogurt covered raisins and she’ll climb on the couch to watch her program, “the Wiggles.” A girl after my own heart in so many ways.
She is now at the fun age where she can do so many things that she hasn’t been able to do before. It’s depressing to me in some ways that the kids are getting older. If I could keep them both at this age for a long time I would. But it’s also nice to see them turn into their own little person. Anyway, happy birthday sweet sister.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
