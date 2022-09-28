Due to economic challenges created by the pandemic there have been several pauses put in place to delay repayments plans for student loans. That means that for almost two years, people who owed money for student loans were not obligated to make payments on those loans.

To ensure a transition to repayment plans and limit the number of loan defaults, the Biden-Harris administration have extended the pause one final time through December 31, 2022. Payments on those loans are to resume January 2023.

