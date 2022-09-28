Due to economic challenges created by the pandemic there have been several pauses put in place to delay repayments plans for student loans. That means that for almost two years, people who owed money for student loans were not obligated to make payments on those loans.
To ensure a transition to repayment plans and limit the number of loan defaults, the Biden-Harris administration have extended the pause one final time through December 31, 2022. Payments on those loans are to resume January 2023.
Under the recently implemented Biden-Harris loan forgiveness plan, the United States Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients for those with loans held by the Department of Education. They will also cancel $10,000 in debt for non-Pell Grant recipients.
These debt cancellations are available only to borrowers if their individual income is less than $125,000 or $250,000 for households.
Also, borrowers who are employed by non-profit organizations, the military or federal, state, Tribal or local governments may be eligible to have all their student loans cancelled.
The Education Department estimates 40 million borrowers across all 50 states will receive student loan debt forgiveness if they apply by the deadline.
This less than brilliant plan was conjured up by those benevolent members of the Biden-Harris administration.
But like most ludicrous schemes, this one might need a backup plan.
A group of Republican lawmakers and state attorneys general are taking steps to file a lawsuit against the administration to stop the debt forgiveness initiative before it even gets put into motion.
One group wrote President Biden, urging him to reconsider the program, claiming the plan will “encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates and drive-up inflation even further, negatively impacting every American.”
They are also arguing that Biden lacks the authority to cancel student debt. But advocacy groups who support the plan maintain that the administration is on “firm legal standing.”
The administration fired back that, “the same folks who had hundreds of thousands of their own small business loan debts forgiven are trying to keep millions of middle-class Americans in mountains of debt.”
The lawsuit could result in a national injunction that pauses the plan while legal challenges make their way through the court system.
Either way, it is a bad plan.
Cancelling the federal student loan debt will cost the federal government hundreds of billions of dollars.
Anyone familiar with federal debt knows that translates to mean if the government owes money, then its citizens owe money. That would be you and me.
These people need to wake up and smell the coffee. They also need to realize this is just political double-speak. There is no such thing as a free-ride or government debt forgiveness.
According to financial experts, just forgiving even $10,000 per borrower would result in $519 billion dollars added to our federal deficit. This means that much money will be added to the amount this country owes over what it takes in during a year.
A significant amount like the one this plan would incur when added to our already outstanding deficit will have a negative effect on our economy.
We are already suffering through high gasoline prices, rising interest rates and inflation numbers that we have not seen in years. It is not a good time to take on more debt.
It certainly puts our country’s financial health at risk.
A refresher course in economics will remind you that there are only two ways to reduce the deficit. You must either reduce spending or raise taxes.
Decreased spending could result in spending cuts to some of the country’s most important social programs. One of these could be the loss of funds states get for free and reduced lunches to help our schools and another could be a reduction in benefits that are allocated for our senior citizens.
As far as raising taxes, it won’t be the rich guys on Wall Street who must pay the money back. That’s because they have access to accountants that can make lemonade out of lemons quick enough to get them off the hook for any tax increase.
No, it will be the middle class who pay the price. The very ones this administration say they are trying to help. When you look at it through that lens, it doesn’t look like much of a gift, because it isn’t.
Adding the student loan forgiveness debt to the deficit means that debt will cost you more than just compounded interest on the original loan.
These folks will be better off sticking to the original plan and repaying their loans.
Student loans should be just like any other purchase.
If you buy it, then you own the debt that comes with it.
