Warning: The following article contains negative comments about Donald Trump. Reading it if you are a fan could lead to considerable angst and frustration!
I tried my best to stop writing about him. The reason for that is because it has been my experience in the news business that if you give space to someone like him it gives him more credibility than he deserves.
But the events that have unfolded over the past week forced me to either write about him once again or self-implode.
On March 30, 2023, Donald Trump became the first current or former United States president ever to be charged with a crime.
Trump was indicted by a Manhattan, New York grand jury. The indictment was related to his alleged involvement in hush money payments to three different individuals to keep them from making details of their dealings with him public before the 2016 presidential election.
Adult film star, Stormy Daniels was allegedly paid $130,000 to buy her silence about sexual encounters she had with Trump. The indictment also includes details about a $150,000 payment to former Playboy playmate, Karen McDougal. McDougal claims she engaged in a long-term affair with trump. The third accusation involved $30,000 allegedly paid to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed he had information that Trump had fathered an illegitimate child. Both McDougal’s and the doorman’s stories were bought and buried by the CEO of the National Enquirer, David Pecker. Pecker reportedly told the authorities he did so to protect Trump and that Trump was aware of his actions.
Last week, Trump traveled to the courthouse in Manhattan where he was charged and arraigned.
Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor in New York who took the matter to the grand jury says Trump was served with 34 felony charges of falsifying business records to cover up the payments. Bragg said Trump’s involvement in the coverup of the payments was an attempt to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election.
At the courthouse, Trump was read his rights, the charges against him and then released. He was not handcuffed and did not have a mugshot taken, unlike any other defendant charged with multiple felonies.
Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges before Judge Juan Merchan and was released. Judge Merchan warned Trump not to use social media to incite violence due to his arrest.
In the days since his arrest much has been written about the unprecedented nature of the event. That word is perfect to describe every event since.
Even though Trump was ordered to be careful of his words, when he arrived back in Florida, he held a pep rally and openly claimed the judge “hates him”. He called Alvin Bragg a “criminal”, accusing him of leaking information about the grand jury.
What’s unprecedented here is that he is still on the street and not behind bars after disobeying a judge’s direct instructions.
Congressional Republicans immediately condemned the indictment and are demanding that Alvin Bragg be called to testify about his “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.”
Members of Congress stepped over an unprecedented line by sticking their noses into a state’s criminal matter without authority to do so.
Democrats are calling it unprecedented also but say Trump should be held accountable if he is guilty because no one should be above the law.
The unprecedented nature of the arrest is a shocker for sure and we all know he will never serve a day.
But for me, the most troubling, unprecedented occurrence is the position that some folks have taken regarding Trump’s arrest.
Some of his supporters are now comparing Trump’s legal woes to the persecution of Jesus Christ. That comparison is not only unprecedented, but stomach-turning.
There was mention of the fact that his arraignment happened during Christianity’s most sacred week, Holy Week, when Christian’s commemorate Christ’s death and resurrection. Comparisons likening Trump to Christ were among the top online narratives last week.
One local Bishop called the comments “blasphemous and disgusting.”
Frankly, I don’t think those words are harsh enough. Jesus was a kind, compassionate, loving spirit who walked this earth for the sole purpose of becoming a sacrifice for our sins. To suggest there is any part of Trump that likens him to Jesus is morally offensive to me as a Christian.
Donald Trump is no Jesus. He isn’t even a practicing Christian by his own admission. He is a compulsive liar and a self-admitted adulterer. Jesus was a truth sayer and never engaged in sins of the flesh.
Trump wants to think he is as important as Jesus. He isn’t.
According to one source, Trump wanted his arrest to be public because it was a “kind of Jesus Christ Thing.”
I beg to differ. It’s a sick in the head thing.
› Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
