In my opinion, there is hardly anything worth watching on regular television anymore.
Since I found, Acorn, Prime Video and Britbox, I have said goodbye to boring tv.
I have tried to encourage my family and friends to download the apps so that we can watch and discuss some of the exciting shows, but so far, no luck.
They complain that they cannot understand the British accents or are not interested in serial dramas. Too bad, because they do not know what they are missing.
But for the last two weeks, I have had the television on non-stop. The reason for the big change is the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
I have always absolutely loved the Olympics.
It does not matter if it is swimming, running relays, skateboarding, karate, beach volleyball, basketball, soccer or some game I never did get the name of. If it is a competition, that is enough for me to watch.
The Summer Olympics is the ultimate sports competition. Over 200 countries competed this year. The best part is cheering for the athletes from the United States.
It is irrelevant to me if they are white or black, gay or straight, tall or short. If they are Americans, they are all heroes in my book, and I am cheering them on!
The games this year were particularly special because they were being held during a pandemic and spectators were banned from most events.
Like so many other events in life, the Olympics received some unfavorable publicity.
Early on there were accusations of racism over swim caps that did not accommodate Black hair and the exclusion of some African sprinters with naturally high testosterone levels.
Becca Miles, a gold medal-winning swimmer withdrew from the Paralympics because she is deaf and blind, and officials denied her a personal-care assistant in Tokyo.
Some Australian athletes reportedly damaged their Tokyo Olympic village rooms by breaking beds and punching holes in the wall before they left, and their teammates were accused of “unacceptable behavior” on their flight home.
The Norwegian women’s beach handball team were fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms. They are required to wear bottoms with a maximum side width of 10 centimeters, which is smaller than the size of an iPhone.
Speaking of outfits, I have a personal complaint about the uniforms for the men’s relay races. It would be nice if someone would suggest the men wear some sort of “support” garment under their uniforms. Watching them run with their junk bouncing around almost makes it a PG event.
A German pentathlon coach was disqualified after punching a horse with her fist during a show jumping segment. Forget disqualifying her, arrest that abuser.
Speaking of horses, some apparently do not like “a big guy’s butt”. According to some equestrian entrants, a life -sized statue of a sumo wrestler was spooking the horses enough for them not to perform when they got to that part of the field.
And then there was the Simon Biles drama.
Biles, who is the reigning world and Olympic all-around champion abruptly dropped out of the women’s final team after one vault. The gymnast later took to social media to explain how she experienced sudden onset of disorientation during her vault and how the incident affected her mental health.
Biles explained to reporters that you must be there one hundred percent, or you get hurt.
Critics slammed Biles claiming she should have pushed through it, could not handle the pressure and accused her of having a victim complex.
Athletes have a right to put their mental health first, regardless of what others think.
She would later compete in the final competition and win a silver medal, proving she is a great athlete who represented us well.
The talent was incomparable, and these athletes gave us an opportunity to connect with the rest of the world in the universal language of competitiveness.
The Olympics are about personal greatness and the human potential to achieve goals they never thought were possible.
After hearing some of their personal stories, they were inspirational. Some of the athletes have overcome tremendous odds, fought possible career-ending injuries and had to make life altering sacrifices just to be able to become Olympians.
Their stories offer life lessons for us all.
Most of those who compete never even make it to the medal ceremony. Children can benefit from watching them as they show honor and pride in giving their best to compete. Even if they come up short of their goals.
Regardless of the drama, the Summer Olympics in Tokyo was still the best television experience we have had this year.
In a year that has been filled with all kinds of crazy, it was great to just cheer for real winners for a change!
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
