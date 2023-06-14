Mama sometimes seems dismayed that I “air my dirty laundry” in the newspaper, but there’s often just not much else to write about.
I’m tired, to be honest. A lot of days I feel like I don’t have the energy to function like a normal adult. I don’t know what I expected a career as a stay at home mom to feel or be like, but I have to tell you it’s taxing. I love being with my kids, until I desperately need a break. And when I take a break, which is often only to run an errand or go to the doctor or do something in the house that I can’t do when they’re here, I feel guilty. I feel guilty for not being with my kids and guilty for having to ask a grandparent for help.
In fact, if someone asked me to give “stay at home mom” a job description I’d start off with the word guilt. I constantly feel guilty about one thing or the other. (Maybe that’s just being a mom in general?)
Let me tell you about my morning, as an example. Little Sister had to be at speech therapy at 9. We were already running behind because I slept until 7:30. The kitchen sink was full of dishes, so I didn’t bother giving her a bath before we went. Yes, I bathe my child in the kitchen sink, because we are waiting to remodel the upstairs bathroom and the downstairs bathroom only has a shower. ( I actually bought a metal tub for this purpose, but it proved too much trouble so the kids play with it outside now.) So, I feel guilty because I think I neglected my child’s learning and therefore I have to put her in speech, and because I haven’t gotten the bathroom fixed and because I didn’t do the dishes the day before and because I slept late and because she is going to speech without taking a bath.
Then as I’m trying to load sister into my mom’s truck, because my car has a flat tire that I feel guilty for not getting fixed yet, the boy is at the creek checking all fifty of his minnow and crawfish traps. I tell him to come on five thousand times, loud enough for the entire cove to hear I’m sure. To a six year old, I am certain that the importance of checking one’s traps first thing in the morning far outweighs an appointment time, and I feel guilty for not knowing what else to do but to yell “Come on we are late!” in my best southern mama accent.
We roll into speech right on time. I spend the 30 minutes of free time I have reading the news. There are bears at the beach? Interesting.
Speech ends and sister did a good job. She gets a sucker, which serves as her breakfast because she refuses to eat … another thing I have to get around to dealing with and in the meantime I feel guilty that she is living off chocolate milk and peanut butter sandwiches.
Then as I’m guiltily going through the drive through at Jacks I remember that I had meant to spend my free time during speech emailing a forest school to see if I could get the boy in for next school year. I hold up the Jacks line writing this email after I order my sausage and biscuit. Then I feel guilty for eating fast food when I need to lose about fifty pounds and I already vowed I was going to start eating all my meals at home.
I was just interrupted from recalling my morning to you so that I could make a peanut butter sandwich, a request I must grant because as I said before it’s all sister will eat. I notice again just how messy the kitchen is. The fruit flies are thriving. Now I feel guilty because for the next hour I will be cleaning instead of spending quality time with the kids. I am now being summoned to make a chocolate milk, and I must end this essay on guilt … though I already feel guilty because I’m pretty sure we are out of chocolate syrup. At least our milk is organic, and that’s something to feel proud of right?
› Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
