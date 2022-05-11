We are two years past the deadly pandemic of COVID-19. Some things have finally returned to normal after the craziness of it all.
Or so I thought.
We have seen the video of the infamous slap heard round the world.
During the televised event of the Academy Awards, host and comedian, Chris Rock made a joke referencing the bald head of Jada Pickett Smith.
He suggested she must be up for the leading role in the remake of G I Jane. The movie, starring Demi Moore was about a female military recruit. Moore shaved her head for the role.
Most people in attendance laughed at the joke. Except Smith’s husband, actor Will Smith. Evidently, he took offense at Rock’s attempt at humor at his wife’s expense.
Smith got up from his seat, walked to the stage and slapped Chris Rock. Everyone was so stunned that no one moved.
The burning question the next day was how something like this could happen on live television. And next up would be why was he not arrested?
It was a joke for crying out loud. Apparently, things have gotten so out of whack in this country, we have now even lost our sense of humor.
But it isn’t just in Los Angeles that things are out of control. It is happening al across the country. Here are just a few examples of people behaving uncharacteristically odd.
A Georgia restaurant owner reportedly posted on a Reddit forum that “if you voted for Biden, and don’t have remorse or regrets, I wish you would leave, I don’t need your business.”
With so many restaurants suffering the effects of being closed during the pandemic, there was a time when such a thing would have been unimaginable.
A Louisiana Christian school headmaster and pastor was recently arrested. John Raymond said he taped several of his students’ mouths shut as a form of punishment.
Raymond defended his actions, claiming the youths were backtalking their teacher. He reportedly wrapped tape around their heads and sent them back to class for 45 minutes.
Mr. Raymond said he gave the students a choice between calling their parents and getting their mouths taped. The students chose the tape.
Their choice should have been his first clue that tape was not the right way to go.
And it’s not just men who are going off the deep end.
A youth softball umpire in Mississippi said she was punched by an angry mom after a game for girls twelve and under.
After the game was over, police say the mom hung around and punched the umpire for what she believed was a bad call on the field.
The woman was later arrested and charged with simple assault. Her mug shot showed her wearing a “Mother of the Year” t-shirt.
My guess is she won’t be winning that award this year.
An employee at Target said she asked to be moved to the Ulta section but was denied the transfer by her boss.
According to the employee, who posted her story on Tik Tok, the request was denied due to her appearance. She claims the boss said, “I only want pretty people in Ulta.”
It is too bad that we don’t have laws that prohibit discrimination against unattractive people. Maybe we should.
It is possible that Tik Tok is contributing to the lunacy of the people who use it.
A Star Bucks Tik Tokker says she was offended by the way a customer ordered his iced chai latte.
According to the employee, “a grown white man told me he wanted his iced chai latte to be the same color as my skin.”
Talk about messed up! When we start ordering our food to match our server’s skin, it is time to dine at home.
We are also fighting over doughnuts.
A man and woman in Spartanburg, South Carolina allegedly argued with an employee at the Krispy Kreme drive thru after learning the doughnuts they wanted were not in stock.
They left the drive-thru, came into the store and started shouting. Shouting turned into shoving and one employee fell and hit his head while another ended up with a black eye.
It’s true that nothing is better than a hot Krispy Kreme but come on.
“Karen and Ken”, two Tik Tokkers did not like it when two post office employees were speaking to one another in Spanish. They threatened to call the police because they were not speaking English.
For future reference for these two, the United States does not have an official language.
It is apparent there is an unpleasant phenomenon going on around us. Most of us have witnessed it in some form. It is scary to consider this may be the new normal.
Maybe it is time we all calmed down and took a deep breath.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
