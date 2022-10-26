Sometimes when people are faced with certain situations, they don’t always carefully think through their response before delivering it.
The lack of thought often leads to strange and sometimes outrageous comments. Comments which have a way of coming across as either out of touch or downright dumb.
It has been suggested that the age of social media is to blame for some of the nonsense being spouted out loud. Anyone who has had any experience with these popular social media websites knows that reasonable takes a backseat to the truth.
One human behavior expert thinks social media encourages their users to put their most primitive thinking on display for all the world to see. Or at least those who waste their time following others doing the same thing.
Twitter, for example, encourages its users to share their first thoughts on any subject. For some, their first thought is also the most mindless.
It’s hard to comprehend that once upon a time, before social media, people talked face to face and shared opinions in a normal way.
Now, anyone can tell the whole world their dumbest thoughts with a single click or tweet. Depending on how many followers they have, it can be only a few or a few million, who get to shake their head and wonder what planet that person is on.
The thing that strikes me every time I read another quote that should never have been shared is how those doing the talking or tweeting or posting have no idea that folks are wondering if they have half a brain.
Take, for example, musician and Atlanta businessman Akon. In a recent interview, he said that “African women are more beautiful than American women” because they are “more submissive”. And that “African women know they cannot be equal to men.”
I would not want to be in the room when his Mama reads those words.
Heidi Ganahl, a candidate for Colorado governor calls herself a “mom on a mission.” She recently expressed her concerns about children embracing the “furry” lifestyle. Ganahl claims children all over Colorado are “identifying as cats” and that school officials are tolerating it by putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms.
School officials have vehemently denied such catty behavior is going on in the schools and demanded Ms. Ganahl stop purring about it.
One young Alabama woman had her dreams dashed recently when she was not chosen as Miss Alabama USA.
Katelyn Vinson said it was “crushing and heartbreaking” to have worked so hard towards a goal only to realize she “never stood a chance.”
Vinson has hinted that she feels the pageant was “rigged” against her and that is why she lost.
Oh my. Let’s hope she recovers from this horrible disappointment and doesn’t spend the next two years searching for fake ballots. Maybe she could find something that would add real meaning to her life.
A candidate for the New Hampshire senate made his views on abortion very clear to those who would listen.
Don Bolduc told his supporters that women’s reproductive rights belong to “these gentlemen right here, who are state legislators, representing you.”
There is no word yet on whether Bolduc will allow women members of the legislature to vote on that issue. He probably wants them to stay home that day and bake some cookies.
We have all had the uncomfortable experience of having a not-so-great seat on an airplane.
One woman has decided to fight back against this outrageous practice.
Sydney Watson is demanding “reparations” from American Airlines because she was “wedged between two obese passengers.” She took her case to her followers on Twitter.
Watson said, “if you need a seat belt extension, you are too fat to be on a plane.”
We can only speculate what it must be like to be a perfect body passenger. Most of us just don’t fit into that category or even an airplane seat apparently.
Herschel Walker, a candidate for senate in Georgia is calling out people for their bad eating habits. Walker was asked recently about the government’s plan to help reduce the cost of insulin for people with diabetes.
Walker responded by saying that diabetics could improve their situation by just “eating right.”
Bless it. If only it were that simple. During the debate he did flash a policeman’s badge and has been accused of impersonating a police officer, so I suppose he could wrap a stethoscope around his neck and dole out medical advice as well.
My point is, sometimes it helps to think through your response before you speak. Once the words are out, it’s too late to jerk them back in.
If it’s not possible to add a little thought, then maybe they could just be quiet.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
