Everyone gets angry at some point. Some of us even experience that emotion daily, if we are honest about it.
Sometimes when we get angry, we let our emotions get the best of us and we lose our composure. When that happens, it can often lead to uncharacteristic behavior.
According to experts, there are three types of anger which can determine how we react in a situation and our level of response.
Passive aggression applies to people who avoid confrontation by sulking or pretending everything is fine. Passive aggression comes from the need to be in control.
Open aggression occurs when folks tend to lash out in anger and rage, becoming physically or verbally abusive. This can come out in the form of fighting, bullying, shouting or criticisms.
Assertive anger is the most meaningful way to deal with one’s emotions. A person can deal with anger by being controlled, talking and listening. It means thinking before you speak or act. Using this way to deal with anger demonstrates maturity and shows you value the relationship you have with the other person involved.
Those who use the first two methods to deal with anger often seek professional help with their issues.
A certain Alabama Crimson Tide football player could have benefited from counseling of this type if he had been held accountable for his actions.
Alabama wide receiver, Jermaine Burton reportedly lost his cool on the way to the locker room after Tennessee’s win over Alabama several weeks ago.
Burton appeared to initiate contact with a female Tennessee fan when he was coming off the field after the game.
A video posted on Tik Tok showed Burton slinging his right arm toward the woman’s head as she came toward him. Afterwards, she can be seen holding her head while looking back at the player.
The following week, when Alabama coach, Nick Saban, was asked about the video, he said, “we are aware of the situation” and “we are currently working to gather information.”
It is unclear what information Coach Saban needed to gather because the video was posted and at the time of the press conference, it had been viewed over 4 million times. Anyone who watched it can see exactly what happened. He hit the woman.
Three days after vowing to “gather” info, Saban allowed the young man to start in the next game. Saban defended his decision to allow Burton to play. “I don’t think it’s necessary to suspend the guy.” If you knew the whole story, maybe you wouldn’t either,” Saban said.
Well, coach, it would help us understand your decision if you told the whole story to us. Because from where I’m sitting and watching, he hit the woman without provocation.
She had no weapon, and she was certainly no threat to a big guy like him. Especially since he was the one all padded up in his uniform.
I realize that the scene in Tennessee was total chaos when the fans stormed the field. But in the video, there was no large group of fans surrounding Burton and the woman was pretty much walking by herself when he encountered her.
Saban claims that Burton was “scared.” Forgive me for my non acceptance of this explanation, but scared people run, they don’t just randomly hit people in the head.
Here is what is perfectly clear in the video. His problem with her was the Tennessee jersey she was wearing. I’m sure she was yelling or disrespecting him in some way, probably even calling him a loser.
I get it, we were all angry about the loss. But we are taught as children not to hit people just because they say mean things to us.
Saban said Burton is in a “counseling program” but stressed that it is not an anger management program.
Maybe he should be.
Coach Saban has been criticized by the media for his decision not to suspend Burton. The reason for that can be found in numerous interviews he has given over the years. He has frequently said the best way to discipline your child, or your player is by taking away something the value. All players want the chance to be in the game more than anything else.
It’s not like he hasn’t suspended players before.
He also talks a lot about player accountability.
Burton should have been held accountable for what he did. It sends the wrong message to the rest of the team. If players think there are no consequences for bad behavior, then more will follow Burton’s lead.
Coach Saban should have suspended Burton for his actions at the Tennessee game.
Not because the press thought he should or even the Tennessee fans.
But because inappropriate behavior should have appropriate consequences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.