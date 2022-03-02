We are blessed to reside in a country that allows us the privilege of living our lives pretty much as we want.
Throughout history, there have always been people who think it is their right and duty to tell others how they should live. They do this under the guise of steering them in the “right” direction.
And if the folks needing new direction do not take kindly to the ‘helpful’ hints being offered, certain methods are employed to get results.
Often, their actions can be summed up in one word. Bullying.
When groups of like-minded individuals get together and decide to make rules for those wandering souls, they often use the power of legislation to get their way.
And their new target is members of the LGBT community.
The definition of homophobia is the fear, hatred, discomfort with or mistrust of people who are lesbian, gay or transgender. This phobia takes many forms, including negative attitudes and beliefs about, aversion to, or prejudices against this group. Most often the response is based on irrational thoughts and fears, according to experts.
Some LGBT people report experiencing discrimination from religious institutions, employers or even their own government. In extreme cases, homophobia can lead to bullying, abuse and even violence.
Last year, the United States Supreme Court ruled that a landmark Civil Rights law protects gay and transgender workers from workplace discrimination. Until that ruling, it was legal in more than half of the states to fire workers for being gay, bisexual or transgender.
We knew, somehow, that would not be the end of attempts to make these folks conform. Because here we are in 2022 and the wolves are at it again.
A Florida bill was introduced that would limit classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity. It would also encourage parents to sue schools or teachers that allow these topics to be discussed. It is being called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
An amendment was added that would require school officials to disclose a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity if they were told information by the student.
After facing backlash from opponents who believed “outing” students could put them in harm’s way, the sponsor of the amendment withdrew it.
The White House released a statement concerning the legislation which read, “politicians in Florida advanced legislation that is designed to target and attack the kids who need support the most and are already vulnerable to bullying and violence.”
Not to be left out of any scare tactic that would make people repent from their wicked ways, Alabama put their two cents in on the subject of transgender students.
The Alabama Senate approved legislation that would make it a felony, punishable by 10 years in prison, for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid in the gender transition of people 18 years or younger. These self-appointed moralizers say the treatments equate to child abuse.
Opponents say legislators are inserting themselves into decisions that belong with families and their doctors.
There is current legislation being debated that would allow Alabama parents to opt out of any future mask mandates for their child in school.
In other words, parents here are only smart enough to make small decisions regarding their child’s health and welfare and the important ones should be left to the politicians in Montgomery.
I don’t think so.
Last week, the United States Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments in a Colorado case on whether creative professionals must provide services for same-sex ceremonies, regardless of their religious views on such unions.
Lori Smith, owner of a graphic designer website wants a legal guarantee that she can turn down website commissions for same sex ceremonies. Smith wants to add a disclaimer that she would not accept commissions for same-sex unions or any other wedding that violates her Christian beliefs.
The Court agreed to take on the free speech issue of the case. At issue is the Colorado law that bans businesses from discriminating based on sexual orientation.
Smith currently doesn’t even offer the service but wants permission to discriminate anyway. It is still unclear where she is going to find customers who have not violated any of the moral infractions laid out in the Bible. But maybe folks are different in Colorado.
Suicide is the second leading cause of deaths among young people with LGBT youth being four times more likely to seriously consider and plan to commit suicide versus their peers.
At some point, all these new laws will find their way to the Supreme Court.
Laws should be about equality and fairness, not condemnation and reprisal against people who are already at risk for just being themselves.
No government should have the right to bully its citizens.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
