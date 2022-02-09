It is no secret that conversations about race or racism make some people uncomfortable. The avoidant strategy that we have used in the past has not served us well.
Unfortunately, there is no way to make things better without attempting to understand the role society plays in helping form opinions about racism.
We do know that Historians tell us we will be doomed to repeating them if we do not learn from our past mistakes.
Some people see acts of racism everywhere while others deny its existence at all.
I refuse to believe that being born white automatically makes you a racist any more than being a male makes you a misogynist.
Racism is something people learn from their environment, or it is a choice they make to be that.
Sometimes I’m not sure people realize their words and actions are indicative of racism because when they are called out about it, they act offended and shocked they are being accused of such action. The same can be said when sexism exudes from their comments. The two often go together.
After the news broke that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer was retiring, President Joe Biden made the announcement he plans to nominate a Black woman to replace Justice Breyer.
Calling the nomination of a Black woman a “long overdue action,” Biden said he will nominate someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity.
It only took a few minutes for the grumbling to start.
Senator Ted Cruz, who would argue with a stump, called Biden’s comments “offensive.” Cruz went on to say, “Black women are, what 6 percent of the US population. Biden is saying to 94 percent of Americans, I don’t give a damn about you. You are ineligible.”
Texas’ other representative, John Cornyn said he thinks the president is limiting the candidate pool and should consider other factors.
Some conservative commentators have criticized Biden’s plan saying it “elevates skin color over qualifications.”
Senator Roger Wicker from Mississippi compared Biden’s pledge to affirmative action.
Former Vice President Mike Pence bemoaned Biden’s decision saying he should “consider all possible nominees first and foremost on their character and commitment to the rule of law.”
Not to be left out of any conversation where crazy can wander in, Representative Lauren Boebert from Colorado tweeted, “Should the Buccaneers promise to replace Tom Brady with a woman of color?”
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia called Biden’s pledge, “the most racist thing,” saying she “thought we were done with racism.”
After the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former president Donald Trump pledged to nominate a woman to replace her. And he did, with Amy Coney Barrett.
These political hacks had no problem with that pledge or those actions. Was that because she was the right skin color for them?
If percentages are Mr. Cruz’s thing, then I have one for him. Currently there are only three women on the Supreme Court.
A recent breakdown of the United States population shows it is almost 51 percent female, so I would say we are due a few more seats on the bench.
Opposing the nomination simply because Biden has committed to appoint a Black woman is racist at worst and sexist at best. None of these guys uttered a word when the court was packed with old white guys.
But that was last week. Now, Cruz has decided it is a good idea, but only if the Black woman he picks is nominated. Give me a break!
It is important that a president takes into consideration the demographics of the country when making a nomination. We should also be reminded that the Supreme Court makes decisions that affect all Americans.
There is no disputing that there are accomplished lawyers of all races, ethnicities and sexes. But the only way a Black woman will be considered is if a president nominates her.
It is not like Biden is going to go down to the McDonalds and choose his candidate, for crying out loud. There are more than 25,000 Black female lawyers in this country.
I am confident that among that group, there is one who understands the Constitution enough to make rulings. Because that is their role.
The United States Supreme Court was founded in 1789. The knowledge that a discussion about whether a Black woman should be considered is just now taking place is a crying shame.
When President Lyndon Johnson appointed Thurgood Marshall to become the first Black Supreme Court Justice in 1967, he said, “I believe it is the right thing to do and the right time to do it.”
President Biden needs to honor his commitment.
Because it is past time to appoint a Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
