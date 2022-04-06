One of the United States Senate’s most constitutional duties is to hold confirmation hearings for potential Supreme Court nominees.
The procedure for appointing a Justice to the Supreme Court is outlined in the United States Constitution. With only a few words from the “Appointments Clause”, it states that the President “shall nominate and by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, appoint judges of the Supreme Court.”
This clause allows both the Executive and Legislative branches of the federal government to have a voice in the composition of the Supreme Court.
Appointing a justice to the Supreme Court is a major event in our political process because these justices are given enormous judicial power to interpret laws by which we, as citizens of this country, are governed.
During modern times, nominees have had prior judicial experience. However, there is no requirement in the Constitution that the person nominated must be a judge or even a lawyer.
Hearings are held by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee ideally to gain some insight into the character of the person being considered for these very important appointments.
It usually takes a month to collect and receive all necessary records from the FBI and other sources about the nominee which is handed over to the committee.
The Integrity and impartiality of the individual are supposed to be factors taken into consideration by members of the committee.
Even though these nominees are under scrutiny regarding integrity and impartiality, members of this select committee have no qualms about showing their lack of such trivialities when questioning the candidates.
Twenty million viewers watched the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2019. It was evident to anyone watching the decisions about voting had already been made prior to the questioning.
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee interrupted the proceedings before they even began, showing a total lack of respect for the process.
Republicans had already pledged their support before even one question was asked.
So why exactly did we have a hearing?
After the allegations of sexual assault were made against Kavanaugh, not one mind or vote changed. The woman was praised for her courage by Democrats and vilified by Republicans.
One Senator even commented that the process “was not becoming of the United States Senate.”
After the woman testified, Kavanaugh, who lost his cool and made statements about the treatment he received, had some questioning his ability to remain impartial.
And yet he was approved.
Then along comes Amy Comey Barrett in 2020.
Once again, before the first question was asked, Judiciary Committee Chairman, Lindsey Graham acknowledged her confirmation was all but guaranteed.
But Barrett, along with the rest of us sat for nearly twenty hours of questioning over a period of two days.
Even though Democrats did everything they could to illicit that “gothcha” moment, Barrett revealed very little to the public about her views on major legal issues like healthcare, abortion and voting rights.
That did not stop members of both parties from spewing their political grievances about the other party.
Barrett was approved, of course, along party lines.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer recently announced his plans to retire from the high court.
President Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace Breyer and the hearings were held recently.
Once again, viewers were subjected to various senators touting their latest conspiracy theories and not asking relevant questions of the nominee.
Democrats took turns reflecting on the historic event of a Black woman being considered, while Republicans attempted to make her say she agreed with teaching the controversial topic of the Critical Race Theory. Another asked her to define what a woman was.
All of which are political talking points for the mid-term elections.
They do all of this while insisting that justices should remain non-partisan.
After Senator Ted Cruz waved around a copy of the book, “Antiracist Baby”, he checked his phone to check how many likes he got on his Twitter account.
These hearings are pointless and redundant.
Any candidate worthy of a nomination is not going to express a definite opinion because their job is to rule on each individual case that comes before them and not to comment on hypotheticals.
We do not get to vote on the nominees, the Senators do. And let’s be real. They are not interested in us learning anything about the nominee.
Most of the recent nominees have previously been appointed to a federal court position. That means these committee members have already voted to allow them to serve in our judiciary.
What we are viewing is just political pandering and they should have to buy advertising space to do that.
Televising these hearings is not a public service but turning them off would be.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
