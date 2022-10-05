In the wintertime I always like to watch survival shows. It makes me cozy to see other people starving and freezing to death for some reason.

One of my favorites to watch is “Alone”, where ten people go out and see who can survive the longest on their own in the wilderness. This guy named Alan won the first season, and the most memorable thing I learned from him was his plastic bottle minnow trap.

