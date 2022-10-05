In the wintertime I always like to watch survival shows. It makes me cozy to see other people starving and freezing to death for some reason.
One of my favorites to watch is “Alone”, where ten people go out and see who can survive the longest on their own in the wilderness. This guy named Alan won the first season, and the most memorable thing I learned from him was his plastic bottle minnow trap.
A while back me and the boy made our own minnow trap out of an old Tampico juice jug. All you have to do is cut the lid off and put it back in the bottle backwards. We glued it in there with some kind of caulk or something, which obviously did not work. You also need to tie a long rope to the trap so you can lower it in and out of the water.
I kinda forgot about it until last week when my dad came over and asked for my minnow trap. The one he was talking about, a store bought one, washed away in a flood at the old house. But lucky for him, I still had my handy dandy Tampico jug trap.
I dug it out of the closet and this time glued the top in with hot glue. That was sure to work, I thought.
We put some bread in it and took it down to the bridge, where my dad dropped it in . And we waited. Dad was skeptical of my homemade trap.
A day later I went down and took a peek down into the clear creek water. Low and behold the trap was full. I went back to the house and put some boots on, because I’m still a bit skittish about snakes there since a month ago I saw a rattle snake ten feet from where we dropped the trap.
When I got back I took hold of the rope and tried lifting it out of the water. As it turns out, hot glue also does not hold a minnow trap together. Also, I forgot to poke holes in the side of the trap so the water would drain out. The lid fell off as soon as I tried to pull the trap out of the water. Luckily , the trap was floating there with all the fish still in it. I was able to drag it out with a stick.
I was expecting to catch a bunch of little minnows like you buy at the gas station before taking off to the lake. Instead I pulled up a bunch of meaty looking fellas. I could have sworn they were bass, but I don’t know much about fish really. My dad said they were creek minnows.
Whatever they were, I felt pretty good about about the fact that I caught them. Maybe I’ll make a survivalist yet.
Yesterday I used string to attach the lid back in the bottle, and I poked holes in the bottle so the water can drain out when we lift it up. We baited it with bread and put it back in the creek. I can’t wait to see what we catch today. In the meantime, I’ll be doing research on minnows because apparently there are over 2,000 species of minnows and I really need to figure out the exact kind I’m catching.
