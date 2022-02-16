I don’t spend much time on Facebook. I just pop on once in a while to see if there is any news that I’ve missed— like whether or not Scottsboro is getting Chick-fil-A. Today I got on there because I really have nothing to write about this week, as is feeling the case more and more often lately.
I clicked on that thing that shows you your memories, and I saw a photo from Feb.11, 2014. It was a picture I took while looking out Michael’s barracks window that showed a rainy and gloomy parking lot. I was mad because it had come a big snow back home, but I was down at Fort Benning because I had a job interview and we had to find a house to live in. It didn’t snow a flake down there and I didn’t get that job either.
It came a big snow here in North Alabama several times while I lived four hours away in Phenix City. One time I was able to come back home and catch the tail end of one big snow. There was enough snow left that I could ride down the hill in my red kayak a few times, but it was mostly gone by the end of that day.
Though it snowed here quite often, it never snowed down there the whole two years I lived there. And in the six years since I have been back home it seems that the snow has all but dried up, or intentionally misses my house. Snow has only covered the ground once since I’ve lived here, and it was gone by lunch.
For someone like me, who loves a snow day, this is very disappointing. And now it seems that maybe winter is already over, as the high is 72 on Thursday with a chance of bad storms.
At least I have my very fond memories of snow as a kid to hold on to.
Once it was supposed to come a good snow and I was at the old Food World, where Dunham’s is now, with my friend Carrie and her mom. Her mom always used a lot of coupons and I swear they had a stockpile of Dr. Peppers. As she loaded her groceries in the car the snow began to fall. I have a very vivid memory of big snowflakes sticking in her hair.
I always remember the snow starting at night when I was little. It looked a certain way when we turned the front porch light on and watched from the door as it fell and stuck in the yard. I’d like to see that again someday.
For some reason I never had gloves. I wore socks on my hands instead.
Snow days meant no school. I remember when the ice storm came and we missed an entire week. I bet they’d just put those poor kids on virtual learning if the same thing happened today, but back then we just played outside all day and came in for hot chocolate and tv when it got pretty cold.
You couldn’t have a snow day without having snow cream. I don’t even know how to make it, but my Mama does and back then we’d just scoop a big bowl full of the top of a car and she’d whip it up. It sure was a good treat that I hope I can have again one day and share it with my kids.
I keep the weather for the state of Montana saved on my phone. I don’t know why. I guess so I can look at it and daydream that I was there instead of here. Looks like it’s snowing there all day today and tomorrow. Maybe I’ll get up there one of these days and enjoy the snow again.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and current correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
