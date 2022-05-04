If you were to ask five people to define what the word mother means, you would probably get five different answers.
Mothers come in all shapes, colors and sizes. Each one has her own unique way of defining the job she has.
Much like the overly debated definition of ‘woman’, motherhood is right up there as a noun with different meanings based on personal perspectives.
Mr. Webster defines mother as a female parent.
Yourdictionary.com defines a mother as a woman who gives birth. That too can be deceptive because lots of women are mothers to children that they did not birth.
I have four children, but only gave birth to one of them. And I assure you they all will tell you they are mine.
It has been my observation that simply giving birth does not make you a mother any more than standing in your garage makes you a car.
The act of childbirth is just that. It is what you do with that child afterwards that defines whether you are a mother or not.
It would make more sense to describe a mother as a person who has the responsibility of physical and emotional care of a child.
The meaning of motherhood is endless. As a matter of fact, Dewayne will not allow me enough space to cover everything the job entails.
I am child number three out of four that my parents raised. Many psychologists have had a field day writing about the ramifications of my birth order. I hate to disappoint them, but I am just fine, regardless of my notch on the totem pole of life.
Most girls, they say, are infatuated with their fathers and spend their entire life in awe of them.
That is one condition that never rubbed off on me.
My mother was it for me. From my earliest memories, I was fascinated by her. She was the person I wanted to sit with, talk to and walk with to the exclusion of everyone else.
Don’t get me wrong. I loved Daddy and my siblings, but she was the one that I found most inspiring. I just wanted to be in her presence. She had a way of making me feel like I was the only person in the room.
She was always interested in anything I had to say, and we could talk about anything.
I later discovered she also treated my siblings the same, but I didn’t care because I just knew I was her favorite.
To say she was the epitome of love would be an understatement. She was my protector and my first and best friend ever.
She was the most selfless person I have ever known. I watched her make sacrifices so that we children had everything we needed. She worked tirelessly to make sure we were equipped with the skills and abilities we needed to be successful.
One of her most unfounded fears was that because she never got to complete her education then she was somehow inferior in some way. Nothing could have been farther from the truth. She was knowledgeable in all the ways that mattered.
Personal accountability was a big deal to her. If you did something, you were to own it.
Cooking was her way of loving her family and anyone else who had the good fortune to sit down at her table.
She always rolled with the punches of life and never complained about her circumstances.
She was there for every event in our lives. Later, she did the same for her grandchildren. If there was a football game, concert, birthday party or special event, Granny was there to show her support.
One of her most endearing qualities was to make sure you were not alone when dealing with life’s ups and downs. She was there to help me carry the burden of whatever was bothering me. It was a blessing knowing I was not alone in some of my darkest days.
But now that she is not here, the light that helped guide me has gone out.
William Shakespeare wrote this line from Romeo and Juliet. “What’s in a name. That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”
This quote suggests that names themselves do not hold worth nor meaning and they simply act as labels to distinguish one thing from another.
I disagree.
Mama.
An extraordinary name with endless love as its meaning.
I would give anything for the joy of saying her name one more time.
For those who still have their moms, show them some love this Sunday and every day you are blessed to have them.
Happy Mother’s Day to anyone who has ever loved and cared for a child!
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.