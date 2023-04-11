The trouble I find with holidays is that you spend so much time getting ready for them and they are over too fast.
We had Easter at our house again this year for the first time since COVID. I thought I was getting a head start by beginning my house cleaning on Thursday. Of course I cleaned until I was crazy, and still had to do all the extra stuff that I convinced myself was necessary.
I couldn’t sleep at night for thinking about the decorations I wanted to make. On Saturday evening I went trekking through the mountain with both kids in tow looking for wildflowers and greenery so I could make flower arrangements for the tables.
If I hadn’t been so tired, this would have been a fun excursion. I think the kids had a great time, and I tried my best not to show my aggravation all the times I had to stop and put little sister’s boots back on after she had lost them in the mud. Of course, we had to slide down the mud all the way back down to level ground and I sure was gritting my teeth by this time.
After I got all the materials I thought I needed, I went back home and put together my arrangements on the front porch. They weren’t what I had envisioned, but would do.
It was on my to do list to peel my potatoes and carrots, which I needed for my roast the next day, and wash all the dishes before bed, but the flower gathering did me in so I went to bed.
We woke up early Sunday because the Easter bunny had come and left a bounty of candy and toys — most of which were broken by bedtime that night.
I walked downstairs and wondered if all the work I’d done to prepare for the day had been but a dream, for there were messes everywhere. Michael and I rushed around washing dishes, mopping floors and hiding junk in a room upstairs where hopefully no one would go. My poor flower arrangements all got tossed in the floor and nearly ruined when I accidentally turned over the table they were sitting on. I rushed to the bathroom for a quick cry and wondered if everyone who had company coming got themselves so worked up. By by the time everyone got there, my house looked exactly the way I wish it always looked. Rugs were clean and in place. Throws and cushions were placed carefully in the chair and on the couch. Tablecloths and wildflower bouquets adorned my fold out tables. The pressure was off and I could finally really enjoy the holiday.
All of the work was worth it because we had a wonderful gathering of family and so much delicious food that there are still leftovers. I know the wild black dog who lives in the woods in front of the house is going to be happy to take them off our hands. The kids hunted eggs and the grown ups enjoyed visiting.
A sadness fell over me after everyone left. Everything felt lonely when things got quiet. We don’t do this type of thing enough. I remember being around extended family so much more when I was a kid, and I think my kids are missing out on the experience. I dream of my house being like a “Mawmaw’s” house, where everybody drops by without invitation for Sunday dinner. The thought of it excites me and terrifies me. My house is so messy usually that I’d be embarrassed if someone just stopped by. But if it happened often enough I guess people could just used to the mess or I could hire a housekeeper. Either way, at least we’d all be getting together again. And that sure would be nice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.