The boy starts school this week. I suppose it is cliche to remark about how fast time has flown, but it has.
For six years we have had the luxury of unstructured days and nights, and now he must enter into the institutional hours and rules of public schooling.
I never thought about it until I had the boy. I never realized that my childhood had been a stream of days where the hours and activities were planned by someone other than myself, other than my parents even.
A five-day school week seems forever now, though as a child I grew accustomed to it and I cried when it was over.
I wish school didn’t have to rob me of so much time with my boy, but I realize going will be more beneficial to him than staying home with old mom and little sister forever.
He will do fine, I think. He will do well.
Last night I dreamed about all my childhood friends from school. In this dream someone said, “It’s hard to believe we have gotten this much older so quickly. I still feel like such a baby.”
I woke up and wrote that down because it’s exactly how I feel, and I’ve never thought of a better way to put it before.
Having a child entering school makes me feel old. Knowing that I’m probably ten years older than a lot of his classmates parents makes me feel old. Thinking back and realizing that I can remember when my childhood friends’ parents were my age makes me feel old. The fact that my mind feels perpetually stuck at the age of 17 makes this a strange time for me.
At any rate, the boy will leave me Thursday and I expect I will be moping around for at least a few days.
School. It just seems so final.
He asked me last night how long he had to go to school for and I told him 13 years. “Thirteen years!,” he exclaimed.
I then explained the concept of college and how long that would take. Lord, the look of doom that did cross his face.
But, we will get through this. We will get through it.
