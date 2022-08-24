It all began with the mention of three little letters. C R T
When it first came up people were shaking their heads wondering what in the world folks were so up in arms about.
CRT or Critical Race Theory as it is known, is an academic concept that has been around for more than 40 years. The core idea is that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but something embedded in legal systems and policies.
The basic framework for the theory was created by two legal scholars who cited the example of 1930’s government actions. They wrote that government drew lines around areas deemed poor financial risks. These areas were chosen based on the racial composition of its inhabitants. Banks subsequently refused to offer mortgages to Black people in those areas.
CRT was virtually unheard-of outside college theoretical classes before 2021.
That’s when it became the political buzz word for certain candidates. They used it profusely, yet when asked to define it, most could not do so.
That could explain a lot about where we are today in terms of making it one of those boogie man things we need to ban.
Because suddenly CRT became the work of the devil, and we were told that we must protect our children from this outrageous brain altering information.
That is why many states, including Alabama, have passed legislation banning the teaching of CRT to our children. Never mind the little nugget of reality that it was never taught here.
In fact, there is no credible evidence that Critical Race Theory itself was ever being taught to any K-12 public school student in this country.
However, not to be persuaded by anything resembling the truth, legislators across the country began spewing the word and planting seeds of fear in parents. Their mission became eradicating any mention of the word or anything that pertains to race and equal rights.
Officials nationwide have enacted new laws meant to decide how students discuss the nation’s history.
So far, at least 36 states have adopted or introduced laws or policies that restrict teaching about race and racism.
For the educators in states that have restrictions, these new laws are creating concern and confusion for them because the laws that were passed bans or restricts teachers from teaching a range of topics and content that was previously taught.
Some of those include banning the teaching of “certain concepts related to race.” Teachers are also prohibited from “advocating any doctrine or theory promoting a negative account or representation of the founding and history of the United States.”
Please explain exactly how schools with these bans can even discuss the Civil War. I’m not sure how you go about putting a positive spin on slave ownership.
These proposed or imposed restrictions have created uncertainty and fear among teachers also. That’s because teacher may face a range of consequences from professional discipline to monetary penalties if they are found to be in violation.
One result of the new legislation is that some teachers have decided to avoid any discussion related to race. Others say they will likely quit if K-12 censorship laws are passed in their state.
Some of these new laws even encourage parents to bring a lawsuit if they believe their child was taught anything divisive or use a tipline to report teachers they believe are discussing prohibited topics.
Ironically, these same politicians were the ones introducing laws protecting Confederate monuments, screeching about people trying to erase history. Sounds like the same thing to me.
We already have a teacher shortage in this country. Enacting these types of restrictions will do nothing to improve that situation.
A new survey showed one in four social studies and English teachers and principals are being harassed about policies on race-related subjects that are included in the school curriculum.
When asked their opinion on the subject, more than half of all teachers and principals indicated they are not okay with these new rules. Perhaps it’s because they think political interference in their roles hinder their ability to provide a well-rounded education to the children in their care.
These laws, including the way they were written will create confusion and frustration for teachers who aren’t sure what they should or shouldn’t be saying or teaching in their classrooms.
While educators are sorting through all the crap, struggles will continue over learning new ways to teach the ones who will feel the greatest effect from the changes. That will be our children.
That means their education will be incomplete if they are only taught half of the story or their right to free speech is hindered.
Now that’s something that should be illegal.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com
