I lived in anticipation of this past Saturday for months. It was the day of the Grant community yard sale and one of my favorite days of the year.
I like to go to this yard sale without the kids, because it’s a serious event with lots of traffic and lots of junk to rifle through. The kids would only bring me down, but Michael had to work so me and the kids woke up before daylight and headed out to Grant with Mama.
I put sister on a leash so I could keep up with her, and the boy found something at every little stop that he wanted to buy. Sister would lay down in the grass wherever she felt like it, and if the boy didn’t get to buy something he’d say, “you think it’s funny that I’m not getting anything don’t you?” I love my kids, but to tell the truth they slowed me down.
I found a few good deals for a dollar right off the bat, but nothing that made me too awful excited. The thing is, I was really hoping to find a bunch of old jack-o-lanterns. I’ve been so obsessed with Halloween decorations this year that I actually dream about them every night. Unfortunately, there weren’t many to be found Saturday.
My first great find was two ceramic Christmas trees. These have grown in popularity over the past several years and are usually quite expensive. My mom has a phrase she uses when she finds a really good deal — “I nearly broke out in hives.” And when a lady sold me two ceramic trees, one of which was old, for five bucks each I did nearly break out in hives.
The next great deal was two pieces of furniture. I got rid of my Hoosier cabinet when we moved because I didn’t have room for it in the new house. I’ve been looking for a smaller cabinet that I can decorate for a while and I saw one at the yard sale that I liked. Then I noticed that a man was putting a ten dollar tag on a little dresser. “That’s only ten bucks?” I asked, deciding instantly that I would have it. Then I asked him if he had already sold the cabinet, and he told me he’d sell me the cabinet and the dresser together for $20! The cabinet was missing a drawer, but for ten dollars I figured I could make it work. And boy does it look lovely in my little bitty dining nook. The Grant yard sale is always good to me, and this year was no different. I didn’t come home with many cute halloween things, but I did come home with some staple pieces of furniture that I had been needing for next to nothing.
I’d love to tell you that I went home and took a relaxing nap, but unfortunately that day was far from over.
When I got back, Michael and his dad loaded up our old couch and took it off so they could pick up the “new to us” couch I had purchased earlier in the week. When they got back with the new one Michael misplaced my brother’s truck keys.
We looked and looked, and they were nowhere to be found. I am a person prone to anxiety and especially when I am tired and sunburned from a long morning of yard sales.
I was ransacking the house trying to find these keys, which are my brother’s only set. I tried to retrace Michael’s steps, and so I thought he might have put them on a high shelf. I reached up to pull down a box, and when I did a bunch of stuff fell down and something hit me in the corner of my eye.
When I felt the blood trickling down I let out a wail. I ran down stairs and put a wet washcloth on it. I was bleeding profusely and was certain I would require stitches.
I called Michael in a sheer panic, but there is terrible cell service here so he couldn’t understand me. I wouldn’t look at my wounds, because I can’t handle things like that. If someone had been recording me this would all be quite comical to rewatch. I went out on the porch with the washcloth over my wound, still crying uncontrollably, and my dad drove by on the four wheeler and had no idea what was going on. I called my mom and she came and said I needed to go to the hospital. I was really in the middle of a nervous breakdown by this time. At some point I was acting so pitiful the boy picked up the phone to dial 911.
But my brother came and said I was fine, so Mama slapped a bandaid on it and I sulked around the rest of the day with a little headache and it looks like I’ll have a black eye for a few days.
Oh, and the keys were in the truck the whole time.
