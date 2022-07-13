“If you can’t say something nice about someone, then don’t say anything at all,” were some of Mama’s choice words of wisdom.
If you did criticize someone then you had better precede it with a sincere, “Bless his or her heart,” to even it out.
Another one of her most endearing character traits was that she didn’t think things should be sugar coated and believed in “telling it like it is.” She never minced words when the truth needed to be told.
Or maybe written in ink.
I claim no party affiliation as I believe fitness for public office should be about qualifications and not whether you wear a red or blue hat. There are good and bad politicians in both parties, as far as I’m concerned.
Anyone who has read my columns knows I am no fan of Donald Trump. I could list all my reasons, beginning with that infamous Entertainment Tonight tape where he spouted his thoughts on how to treat women. But that is all water under the bridge since he lost the election and is no longer president.
I also realize I am in the minority on that subject when it comes to Alabama’s political agenda, but I have trouble blindly following the pack.
While acknowledging all that, Joe Biden is not on my favorites’ list either.
Which brings me back to my point.
I recall writing a column prior to the November 2020 election expressing my opinion that neither he nor Trump were a good choice for President of the United States. And I still stand by that conclusion today.
But we got what we got, and things are not looking good.
I am not saying that in reference to high gas prices, empty shelves, inflation and employee retention issues. Those are all things our elected senators and congress members could be working on instead of name calling and searching for non-existent voter fraud.
No, I am upset that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris do not look or sound like leaders who are supposed to be guiding the ship.
Poor Joe. I know he is no spring chicken, but he just can’t keep things straight when he starts talking. He reportedly suffered from stuttering speech as a child and apparently gets nervous about public speaking.
But he is the President, for crying out loud and he has years of political experience.
Unfortunately, things started off badly for him and has continued declining as far as public gaffes.
During a key moment in his State of the Union address, he attempted to gain sympathy for the people in Ukraine who were under attack from Russian forces. He mistakenly referred to them as Iranians instead of Ukrainians, even though it was written down for him.
He referred to Vice President Harris as “President Harris at a speech at the University of South Carolina.
After undergoing his routine physical, he related that he was going to celebrate his “58th birthday in November.” He is 79.
He was caught napping during the COP26 summit in Scotland.
A recent meeting with governors from several states had people shaking their heads after he accidently flashed a cue card that had instructions for the meeting procedures including, ‘take your seat and say hello to your guests.’
Last week, Biden spoke to the press about protecting women’s reproductive rights. As he was reading, he accidently read the line that said, “end of quote, repeat the line.” All caught on camera, of course.
I won’t give him a hard time about falling off his bike because you must give the man credit for even getting on one at his age.
Maybe he could do less if he just had someone who was any better at communicating. But he doesn’t. Vice President Harris is just as bad.
She is regularly mocked for her habit of laughing when confronted with tough questions.
After the Texas school shooting which left 19 children dead, Harris said, “When we talk about the children of the community, they are children of the community.”
Alrighty then.
She has used the technique so much she is now being accused of spouting ‘word salads.’
In a recent interview, she was asked whether Congress had failed by never codifying abortion rights, Harris’ reply was, well, odd.
“I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believed that certain issues are just settled.”
While some have defended Biden’s gaffes as an expression of “authenticity”, I say baloney.
Because of these bad press moments, he is often left looking like he is dazed and confused on issues that matter most to voters.
And bless their hearts, it is not a good look for the man or woman in charge.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.