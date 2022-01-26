There is one in every crowd. The one who knows more than the experts, spews false facts to make his case, and just generally makes up lies with no backup evidence. Even though they are often spouting outrageous nonsense, that is not a deterrent.
These kinds of people are annoying to say the least. But they can also be dangerous because their words often have a way of creating unpleasant consequences for others.
The latest congressional “expert” to employ these tactics is Kentucky Republican senator Rand Paul. Paul has apparently made it his mission to end the career of Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Dr. Fauci has been the chief medical advisor to seven United States’ presidents, beginning with Ronald Reagan. He is one of the best-known scientists in the world. He has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious disease since 1984.
Fauci has been the leading researcher of the global diseases of Aids, West Nile, Sars, Ebola and now COVID-19. His work has included numerous immunologists in several nations.
To say he is the best-known physician in the world today would not be an understatement.
His bio states that he has had a lifelong interest in viruses that make people sick and how to conquer them by providing vaccines and developing treatments for patients.
According to doctors who have worked with him, Fauci has a special gift for listening to people in order to learn new information. They say he also has an equal interest in how to educate the general public with simple advice about how to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
His research, aided by American scientists and others around the globe, has resulted in the development of a vaccine to combat the seriousness of the effects of the COVID-19 virus.
He has also been instrumental in advising the CDC on guidelines to follow in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
Even though Senator Paul is aware of Fauci’s superior qualifications for his current position, that has not prevented him from insulting and belittling his advice and guidance.
So, who exactly is this guy from Kentucky and what does he claim to know that Fauci doesn’t?
Rand Paul was born in Pennsylvania but is currently a United States Senator from Kentucky. He attended but did not graduate from Baylor University. He left upon his admission to medical school at Duke University. Earning his degree in 1988, he went on to specialize in ophthalmology.
In 2015, he announced his candidacy for President of the United States. He would later suspend that campaign in 2016, calling Donald Trump, “a delusional narcissist and orange faced windbag.”
After Trump’s election in 2016, Paul would fall in line like a good soldier and become supportive of Trump.
In March of 2020, Rand Paul became the first senator to test positive for the coronavirus.
Paul recently called for people to “resist government policies for fighting the coronavirus”, as cases and hospitalizations surged in his home state of Kentucky.
Even though there is plenty of scientific evidence that wearing masks help prevent the spread of the virus, Paul has consistently refused to wear one in public. In a released video, Paul tells people to “ignore the CDC’s policies on masks.”
Citing the benefits of “natural immunity”, Paul reportedly advocates the best way to get rid of the virus is for everyone to “get it and get over it.”
After researching the history of both men, it is quite clear what the problem is. One is educated and informed, the other just doesn’t have a clue.
The feud between the two escalated recently with Senator Paul calling Fauci a “menace.”
He later released information about his campaign to get rid of Fauci. Several Republicans are now backing the “Fire Fauci Act.” This would reduce the salary of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease head to zero dollars until Fauci resigns.
In the heated exchange between the two, Fauci said Paul’s repeated misinformation about the pandemic has led to death threats against him and harassment of his family.
Paul’s tactics of trying to disparage Fauci’s credibility is not a new one. In 2013, Rand Paul recorded a video, telling his fellow students that “spreading misinformation works”.
He loves to hear himself talk and believes that he can convince others to see things his way. But only if he can cast aspersions on the character of others.
People can trust the advice of a respected scientist or an ophthalmologist who thinks you should just get the virus and hope for the best.
The choice is personal but taking a moment to consider the credentials of the ones making recommendations may be the difference between a good one and a bad one.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
