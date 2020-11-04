By the time you read this maybe we will know who is going to be the president here for the next four years or maybe we won’t.
How I long for the days when it was George W. Bush running against John Kerry. I was young and had a lot to say. I thought Bush was the worst. I probably thought I hated him. I still don’t think he was a good president, but I’d give him a hug, call him my friend and invite him in for supper if he showed up at my door today.
I hope Joe Biden wins.
America is a funny idea. An idea, that’s what she really is. Growing up it is somehow engrained in us that this is the greatest country on earth. On one hand, she is supposed to be the land of the free where anybody can be anything.
But I find myself wondering about it, despite the fact that there are people from other places around the world who are willing to die to get here,
Because on the other hand this country has a lot of sins on its hands. A lot of blood. Maybe all countries do, I can’t speak to that. All I know is I’d like the country to move in the direction of good not evil. The problem is too many people can’t agree on the definition of the two.
In the hours before I go cast my vote in person, I’m thinking about what I want for my children.
The number one thing right now is I don’t want them to have to endure life with the coronavirus any longer. Not in America. America should be doing better than any country on earth. More than 230,000 people have died from it in this country alone. We are number one. Let’s not be number one at that. Let’s be number one at baseball and apple pie. Wouldn’t that be so much better?
But the schools around here are rampant with the virus. It’s going to be a long winter. Ah well, maybe it’s like Merle said. If we make it through December everything’s gonna be alright.
I don’t want my kids to have to worry about civil unrest. I want to live in a place where good sportsmanship is still something that is smiled upon and people play fairly.
I want my kids to live in a place where being a good Christian means you count your blessings and love your neighbor like yourself. I want my kids to live in a place where it’s not a big pain in the butt to recycle and people care about the environment.
I want my kids to live in a place where they aren’t scared to say who they support politically. I want them to live in a place where they don’t wonder if they should go buy a gun and few bags of rice in case things get bad after the election.
Maybe the good times ain’t over for good. One can hope.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former
Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
