Wow, it is finally the season of holly, jolly fun times all around the world! Well, it is if you believe all the hype about what a magical time Christmas is.
It is amazing how much we are bombarded with commercials depicting happy families, all sitting around the table. The feast spread out before them looks like something from a Las Vegas casino buffet.
Oh, how nice it would be if there really was something magical that happens at this time. How exciting would it be if everyone had plenty to eat and all God’s children received everything their little hearts desired?
The big guy who is supposed to make all this happen has his work cut out for him this year.
Once again, it is time for my annual letter to the jolly old guy in red. And boy, do I have a list for him this year.
Dear Santa,
It is me, your favorite newspaper columnist, writing to you with her list of wishes. I know you might not can fulfill them all, but just do your best.
First, let me say that this girl does not buy that “fake” news about President Biden stealing Christmas. I mean, I have seen Christmas trees and icicle lights and outdoor inflatables all over the Tennessee Valley. So, bah humbug to that notion. Please let the previous occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue know that story has as much credibility as the “stolen election” one does.
Senator Ted Cruz could use an anatomy lesson on the difference between real people and stuffed animals. Cruz was caught bad mouthing ‘Big Bird’ from Sesame Street because the big yellow bird was promoting the COVID vaccine for children. Calling the segment “government propaganda for your 5-year-old.” Cruz appeared to be outraged. Poor Ted. Maybe he will get to take another trip to Mexico when his constituents are all snowed in next year.
Our current president, Joe Biden, could use a package of no-doze or maybe a pair of dark sunglasses to use when he attends boring climate summit meetings. It appears he has a little trouble staying awake. Some people were embarrassed by his actions. As someone who lives with a seventy plus individual, I can confirm that naps are common when they get still. But we do not want people seeing Mr. Biden doing that if possible.
A group of Texas conspiracy theorists could use a therapist or a big dose of “get a grip” if you can find either. In November, they gathered in downtown Dallas to await the return of John F Kennedy, Jr. Kennedy was supposed to return to re-instate Donald Trump as President of the United States.
Considering that Kennedy has been dead since 1999, the odds of him showing up are about as good as Trump being re-instated as president. And that would be a zero chance.
Go easy on them Santa, because there appears to be some folks with serious mental health issues in this group.
Our first female Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, could use some good publicity right now, Santa. The reports of high staff turnover and an unhealthy work environment are making headlines. The solution to this problem is simple. The media should go back to reporting on her wardrobe selections, like they do every other female politician. The fact that she is incompetent will be irrelevant when coverage is about looks.
There is a Methodist church in Oklahoma that is in serious need of a cookbook with photos of spices. Members of the church kicked a woman out of church after they mistook cilantro for marijuana. They accused her of bringing drugs to give to the congregation, even though she repeatedly told them what it was. Also deliver a message to the woman, letting her know that we Baptists will be glad to welcome her and her casserole.
Please deliver a special helping of comeuppance to the Ohio school principal and paraprofessional who forced a fourth grader to eat food from a cafeteria trash can. We both know what they deserve.
Thanks, Santa, for your consideration of these simple requests.
Sending you my very best wishes.
The original concept of Christmas has been altered through the years. Somewhere along the way, all the extras were added to commercialize the event and profit from promoting everything but the most important reason for the season.
But that is what humans do. We make everything about material possessions and financial gain. By allowing this special occasion to be used in this way, it is often easy to forget what Christmas is actually about.
The most important reason to celebrate Christmas is the birth of a Savior.
God bless and Merry Christmas to all!!!
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
