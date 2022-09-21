I feel like it’s important for any decent southern lady to be good at cooking. Mama is a very fine cook, and I grew up eating the best fried food in four counties … fried chicken, fried okra, fried potatoes, fried pork chops, fried squash. Because I know how it’s supposed to taste, I have been able to figure out how to fry a few things properly.
Truth be told I’ve gotten pretty lazy at cooking, and since we have moved bacon cooked in the oven, sausage cooked on the George Foreman grill and biscuits from a can have been on the menu too many times to admit. All that really matters though is that when something needs to be fried, I can figure out how to do it. On Saturday I fried my dad a platter full of fish for his birthday. I was perhaps overly offended that there were certain members of the family who thought I would not be able to pull it off, but everything turned out pretty good if you ask me. The point I’m trying to make is that I know how to fry food.
The problem I am finding in the kitchen is that I’m not a good cook otherwise. Specifically, I cannot cook Mexican food. For years I have tried to cook myself a decent chicken quesadilla. At first I tried to make one similar to the one at Taco Bell. Boy do I love those (especially that mini-chicken quesadilla which they regrettably got rid of a few years ago). I tried several different sauces and could never replicate the taste. It’s easier just to head on over and order through the drive-thru.
Then one day I discovered and adventurously tried a chicken quesadilla on the Mexican buffet that I frequent — I used to only eat chicken and cheese. It was different from the one at Taco Bell, but still very good. I decided to take a chance and order one from a different restaurant, and it too was delicious.
I bought some Mexican melting cheese, boiled some chicken threw in a jalapeño or two and hoped for the best. The pepper was too hot. It just wasn’t anything like the ones from the restaurant.
So then I decided that it couldn’t be too hard to mimic the rice I like from the buffet. I bought a box of Rice-A-Roni Mexican rice. I cooked it according to the directions and immediately announced “This ain’t it.”
I was able to eat it, but the more I ate the more disappointed I was. If only I didn’t crave that rice now then none of this would matter. I haven’t even allowed myself to attempt cooking the little chicken that has cheese on it … although I did look up the recipe for homemade queso and immediately decided I couldn’t do it.
Another flop I had in trying to cook my own Mexican food was that banana dessert where it’s wrapped in a tortilla and has some type of heavenly sauce of chocolate and something or other drizzled across the top. I tried frying the banana in butter and used chocolate syrup and sweetened condensed milk. It was another failure.
I don’t know what special gift the cooks at Mexican restaurants possess, but whatever it is I don’t think I will ever have it. In the end, it’s probably just easier and cheaper for me to eat out rather than try to recreate their masterpieces in my own kitchen.
In the meantime, I guess I’ll just stick to what I know … looks like we will be having homemade chicken fingers and French fries for supper tonight. (Because we had canned biscuits last night.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.