I feel like it’s important for any decent southern lady to be good at cooking. Mama is a very fine cook, and I grew up eating the best fried food in four counties … fried chicken, fried okra, fried potatoes, fried pork chops, fried squash. Because I know how it’s supposed to taste, I have been able to figure out how to fry a few things properly.

Truth be told I’ve gotten pretty lazy at cooking, and since we have moved bacon cooked in the oven, sausage cooked on the George Foreman grill and biscuits from a can have been on the menu too many times to admit. All that really matters though is that when something needs to be fried, I can figure out how to do it. On Saturday I fried my dad a platter full of fish for his birthday. I was perhaps overly offended that there were certain members of the family who thought I would not be able to pull it off, but everything turned out pretty good if you ask me. The point I’m trying to make is that I know how to fry food.

