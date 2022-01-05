We live in a society that allows us to make choices, both personal and professional.
These can involve where we work, whether we continue our education, where we live and so on.
Even though we are free to make our own life decisions, there are folks who make it their mission to project shame and judgment upon those with differing views.
I am referring to the choice some women make regarding having children. The idea that a woman can’t be fulfilled without being a mother is a foreign concept to some people.
When a woman speaks up to share negative thoughts on the subject, she is immediately chastised and criticized.
A recent interview with Hollywood actress, Jennifer Anniston has renewed the debate about women who choose not to have children.
Anniston is a talented actress who is often the subject of Hollywood headlines. While having been married twice and been involved in several high-profile relationships, she has never made the decision to have children.
Since turning 52 this year, Anniston says she has had enough of the speculation involving her choice of not becoming a mother.
Her decision has apparently led to much angst among those who think giving birth is a woman’s sole role in life.
She is on record saying that “having kids was not a priority for me.” She once told a magazine that, “Some people are just built to be wives and have babies. I don’t know how naturally that comes to me.”
Anniston was immediately labeled selfish, shallow and immature for her choice.
Unfortunately, some people have antiquated ideas that a woman must become a mother to be a complete person. That is offensive in so many ways. What does that say about women who can’t give birth?
A woman’s only purpose in life should not be to reproduce just because she can. Should she choose not to, then so be it.
You never hear any criticisms of men who choose not to become fathers.
Whether or not to become a mother should be the guilt-free choice of every woman who is able to carry one. Any archaic expectations from society should not affect that woman’s decision.
I am not debating pro-life or pro-choice. I am simply talking about a woman who makes the choice to never become pregnant at all.
When women let it be known that they have made this decision for themselves, some are completely shocked and say they are in total disbelief that a woman would choose to never become a mother.
That is partly due to society’s inability to separate women and motherhood. The reality is that just because you are one does not automatically make you a good candidate for the other.
Being a mother is the most difficult job any woman will ever attempt. Regardless of what career path you chose, mothering will be the most difficult. And if you are not completely dedicated to your role, then there can be serious consequences for the child involved.
It is not a job you can just ‘give it your best shot.’
Labeling women who make this choice as selfish shows a complete lack of understanding of the expectations placed on women who are mothers. Nothing could be more selfish than to bring a child into this world just because it is expected of you.
Women should be free from condemnation if they choose to make a choice they believe is in their best interest.
Motherhood is not for everyone. Giving birth is not a barometer of happiness.
Women who choose to make the decision to be childfree should be allowed to feel good about the benefits that result from that choice.
Research shows there are several reasons why women are choosing to be childless.
Among those are overpopulation, financial reasons, a lack of maternal instinct, health concerns and a desire for independence.
Another reason given for their choice is the standard of perfectionism that surrounds the role of motherhood.
Women who choose to be childfree are showing remarkable insight and wisdom about themselves. The ability to recognize that the role is not suitable for them will benefit society.
Most women who are making this choice seem to be confident in their decision.
One woman who made the childfree choice for herself says the best thing about being childless is “the ability to be spontaneous and being true to myself.”
Recent surveys show that women who have made this choice, for whatever reason, seem happy and psychologically well adjusted. They should not be made to feel bad about wanting to be something besides a mother.
Every woman should be allowed to make that decision without speculation on her motives and celebrate her choice.
Because only she knows her capability and limitations.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
