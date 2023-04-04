I always find it frustrating when something that has been around for ages is all of a sudden considered harmful and blasphemous to certain sensitive individuals.
The situation becomes even more bizarre when that same something which was once viewed as humorous and entertaining suddenly becomes toxic for public consumption.
That is what is happening with drag queen shows.
Drag in films and television has a long history of female impersonation on stage and the early silent films.
Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel often dressed as women in their films. And everyone laughed.
One of our favorite television shows when we were children was The Three Stooges. The hilarious antics of Moe, Larry and Curly kept us entertained and laughing more days than I can count. Those three guys and especially Curly often dressed as women in their skits.
At the time, our parents thought it was just fine for us to watch them. Little did they know that one day watching grown men parade around in dresses would become so controversial. They certainly never believed one of us could be traumatized by watching.
I mean, my brother watched them as much as the rest of us. And I’m certain the boy has never put on a dress, wig or painted his face. And he never said he felt confused about his gender because he watched those funny guys. But he is one of a kind in a every way so maybe he was just too smart to be influenced.
It’s possible we were lucky or maybe our parents saw it for what it was, something to laugh about and that it was no big deal.
The film, Mrs. Doubtfire was released in 1993. It starred comedian, Robin Williams, who dressed up as a woman and posed as a nanny. The film grossed $441 million dollars. Because it was funny.
Tyler Perry’s movie franchise, Madea consists of 14 movies. Perry dresses up as an old Black woman. The Madea movies have grossed over a billion dollars and Perry is now a billionaire. People love Madea and Perry because he/she makes us laugh.
Drag queen shows in Las Vegas sell out every night. Some of those performers make $1000 per show. The reason for that is that people like to laugh when someone dresses up and gets on stage in drag.
Now, all of a sudden certain people don’t want us to watch people in drag anymore. In their view, children must be protected from those sinful impersonators.
Since the beginning of the year, at least 32 bills have been filed in Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Florida. These bills are taking aim at stopping drag performances.
Tennessee was the first to ban “adult cabaret performances on public property or in places where they could be viewed by children. The bill bans, “entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest.”
The big word prurient means, ‘having or encouraging an interest in sexual matters.’ I’m not sure how that applies to drag shows since they are more about dressing up than sex, but whatever.
Texas, of course has to do it bigger and better than the others so their anti-drag queen legislation put them in the same category as adult movie theaters and strip clubs.
I get it, those places are sinful. But, if we are going to get on our moral high horses, then adult males should not be in those type places either. However, there was no mention of banning those venues.
According to experts, the reason for all this dragging on the drag queens is because they make men uncomfortable and challenge the gender norm. Or maybe it’s because it challenges their masculinity.
It appears those who want to cancel them clearly think there is a direct correlation between transgender folks and drag queens. A dictionary should clear that up.
It will be worth the price of a ticket to see where all these new laws end up. The United States Supreme Court has consistently ruled that clothing choices are a constitutionally protected form of expression under the first amendment.
All of these bills go beyond their alleged goal of protecting children. I can think of other, better ways to protect our children.
Let’s do something about the 30 states that allow children to legally own a rifle or shotgun. Some of those same states that are gasping about drag shows are included in that statistic.
If I have a choice between a young man coming at me dressed as a girl or waving around a rifle, give me the girly boy every time.
Drag queen shows are about laughs, but we have forgotten how to do that.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
