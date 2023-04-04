I always find it frustrating when something that has been around for ages is all of a sudden considered harmful and blasphemous to certain sensitive individuals.

The situation becomes even more bizarre when that same something which was once viewed as humorous and entertaining suddenly becomes toxic for public consumption.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.