Every once in a while something happens that annoys me, and I tell myself that I need to write about it. Sometimes the things aren’t really enough to write about on their own, but I’ve saved up a few minor gripes that I feel many people will agree with.
The first has happened to me several times, and I’m probably being way too touchy about it. Every time I have to go to the hospital for something they ask me if I’m still unemployed. I don’t know why this rubs me the wrong way. I don’t know if you’re allowed to list your employment as stay at home mom or homemaker or unpaid housekeeper and cook. Maybe I should try it sometime. All I know is I feel a certain gross feeling every time I’m asked that question. I think it probably stems from the time in my 20s when I couldn’t find a good job.
Another thing that I find aggravating as of late is making phone calls to my pharmacy. I recently had to switch to a chain pharmacy when the local pharmacy I used stopped taking my insurance. One day I tried to call and refill a prescription and it told me something about how I needed to refill my prescriptions through text messaging. I just kept pressing buttons until I was finally able to refill it on the phone. The next time I tried to refill a prescription it took me forever and a day.
The recorded man told me to press one or say yes. I coughed. He said he couldn’t understand me. I had to hang up and try all over again. I pressed one. I pressed 50. I said “yes. No. Yes. Pharmacy please.” Then the kids yelled and the robot picked it up and said he couldn’t understand me and I had to hang up and try all over again. I finally was able to call in my refill on about the fifth try and by that time I was gritting my teeth so hard I probably chipped a few of them and I was ready to throw my phone across the room. I don’t understand why things have to be so difficult.
And my final grievance is with my new cellular device. I’m pretty sure that I was on iPhone 2 or something pretty ancient, so Michael upgraded me to a 12. And on this phone there is no button. And everything is opposite from my old phone. One thing I will never understand is why all these little changes have to take place on phones when the old way they were was just fine. Now I have to swipe up for something I used to swipe down for. I swipe down for the thing I used to swipe up for. I swipe left for this. I swipe right for that. I can’t figure out which button turns the phone off and I wonder if I’ll ever get used to it. All I wanted was a better camera!
I guess someone out there is getting paid big money to figure out all of these little changes. I haven’t been tech savvy since 8th grade, but I am trying hard to figure out if there is something about these changes that are actually better than before, and I can’t think of anything.
Eventually I will adapt, and by that time they will come up with some other stupid update to confuse me with.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and current correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
