Ya’ll remember that J.G. Wentworth commercial that said “It’s my money and I need it now?” I had that stuck in my head this morning. And I got to thinking wouldn’t it be fun to gather everybody up in Limrock and have us all start to chanting “It’s our road and we need it now!”
I’ve been around long enough to know that local government dissenters get labeled as crazies, and the thought of being labeled a crazy person sometimes keeps my opinions at bay. But I’m getting really tired of taking the long way every single place I’ve got to go.
The bridge on County Road 119 had been bad for a while. For a while it was so bad you’d risk bodily injury if you didn’t just crawl slowly over it. Then I remember some sort of little bandaid that helped out just enough that if you forgot to slow down a whole lot it wouldn’t dang near kill you, it just was a pretty bad bump.
Yes, it was a bad bridge to cross. But don’t we all feel terrible for taking it for granted. And we want our road opened back up.
I’ve heard the reason there’s been no progress on the bridge is because they’re waiting on it to dry out under there. Ol’ Jake has lived here more than 70 years and can’t remember it ever being dry, nor can I. But my garden sure is drying up so maybe the ditch will too. I think all of us in tiny little Limrock are wondering why the road has been blocked and closed when there seems to have been no relative schedule or plan for fixing it.
Now nobody really wants to get ugly or cross about this, I’d imagine. But I also somewhat imagine that the needs of the citizens of Limrock are not being taken as seriously as they should.
Let me state first, the most obvious reason we need the road open. In the event of an emergency, response time, with the road closed, is slower. Not only that, but emergency vehicles now have to travel on the windy, whirly, sometimes pothole filled roads, which are more dangerous for them. That means, if your house is on fire, you’re going to have to wait a little longer on the fire department. That means, if you are having a heart attack the ambulance has got to go the long way around.
I also hear the farmers aren’t too happy, and guessing what it costs to fuel up those big old farm contraptions I can imagine that five extra miles here and five extra miles there adds up (Not to mention no one wants to get behind them in the no passing zones between here and there.)
But really, it’s just a major inconvenience to everybody who lives back this way and before we know it a year’s time will have passed since it’s been closed. I think at this point we’d all be satisfied if the county would just move the barriers and the rocks and let us get on about our business.
