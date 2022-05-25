Mr. Webster defines stupid as an adjective meaning given to unintelligent decisions or acts and marked by unreasoned thinking or acting.
There was a time when we believed people who were running for political office were reasonably intelligent. But we have learned that politicians aren’t all aerospace mathematicians either because actors, and reality show stars have done it.
It was comforting to view them as smart whether we liked them or not. I mean smart people are supposed to be competent, confident and in control with important contributions to make to society.
Psychologists say that smart people often make stupid mistakes to maintain their self-image. Experts say they can also become addicted to their success and quite often refuse to admit their failures. Excuses for such failures often include extenuating circumstances, unknown factors, misinformation or just bad luck. Any excuse to be right.
Recent events have me questioning whether some folks are aware they are doing and saying stupid things. Or if maybe they are so dead set on being right, they don’t realize how ridiculous they sound.
The United States House of Representatives recently held hearings on access to abortion after the leak of a draft by the Supreme Court over possibly overturning Roe v Wade.
Catherine Foster, President of the Americans United for Life campaign was summoned by Republicans as an expert witness to offer opinions on why abortion should be made illegal.
Ms. Foster claimed, without presenting evidence, that Washington DC’s electricity is generated by burning aborted fetuses.
“Let that image sink in with you for a moment,” Foster said. “The next time you turn on the light, think of the incinerators, think of what we’re doing to ourselves so callously.”
I’m not sure what crazy train this chick fell off, but she needs to go back and come up with a more believable reason to stop abortions.
Another witness called by the Democrats on the committee made about as much sense as the first one.
Aimee Arrambide told members of Congress that women can claim to be men, get pregnant and have abortions.
Representative Dan Bishop from North Carolina asked Arrambide if she meant men could get pregnant and have abortions.
Arrambide replied, “yes.”
Someone should enlighten this woman that merely identifying as a man does not make you one for real. It is sort of like dress up if you still have all your girl parts.
United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is promoting a conspiracy theory that claims Bill Gates wants to “make a lot of money from an outbreak of monkeypox.”
During a recent Facebook live rant, Greene baselessly connected the fewer than 100 cases globally of monkeypox to Gates.
Her reason for the claim is because of a 2021 clip from a Gates’ interview with the United Kingdom’s Health and Social Care Committee. Gates did not mention monkeypox but warned that governments should be prepared for future pandemics.
“Bill Gates wants to grow fake meat and for us to drink poop water,” Greene said. She went on to claim Gates is interested in Monkeypox because “he and all the Democrat donors could make money off it.”
Based on her ridiculous ramblings, I’m not sure Gates is the one peddling poop.
Jacky Eubanks, a candidate for Michigan state senate vowed to ban oral contraceptives if she gets the chance to vote on it.
Eubanks said, ‘sex ought to be between one man and one woman in the confines of marriage and open to life.” She went on to explain that contraceptive measures “gives people the false sense of security that they can have consequence free sex.”
In other words, only married people should have sex and only for reasons of reproduction. Yeah, good luck with that legislation.
The reporter who interviewed her did ask how she would deal with the media calling her “looney” for her views. She had no response.
And it is not just in Washington that stupid has taken hold.
A schoolteacher recently recounted a story about parents of one of her second-grade students who called members of the school board complaining about her.
The parent claimed that her child was having nightmares because of an inappropriate book the teacher had read to the class.
The principal questioned her about the book and where she got it. The teacher told him she got the book in the children’s public library, and it was a book that contained a poem about a slave longing for freedom.
When we get to the point in this country where we cannot even talk about the Civil War and its place in the history, then we need to close the schoolhouse doors.
Forrest Gump said it best. “Stupid is as stupid does.”
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
