People come together in marriage for all kinds of reasons. We usually assume that most people marry because they are in love.
Many believe they have found “the one”, their “soul mate” or their “missing piece”.
But people do it for a variety of reasons.
Some do it for financial stability. Two incomes are always preferable to just one. Others decide to marry just for the companionship. The thought of being alone can be very stressful for these folks.
Men and women begin to feel pressure from family and friends when they reach a certain age and are still single. Especially from parents who want to see some grandkids.
Marriage can provide some legal advantages that partners who are just cohabitating don’t get to have. These can include tax breaks, shared health care and social security survivor benefits.
Many view marriage as sacred. Their religious beliefs compel them to get married rather than just living together. After all, marriage is the ultimate commitment.
Recent legislation passed by both houses of Congress have some people upset because it puts their religious beliefs on the path to clash with the law.
The Respect for Marriage Act passed the United States House of Representatives last week. It had previously won bipartisan support in the Senate. President Joe Biden was scheduled to sign the legislation yesterday.
It is being called a landmark bill that secures federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.
The Act repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. That bill denied same sex couples’ federal benefits and permitted states to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states.
The Supreme Court invalidated the key portions of DOMA in 2013 and 2015.
The recent action by Congress to solidify marriage protection for same sex couples came because of comments made by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. After securing enough votes to overturn federal abortion rights, Thomas raised the possibility of the Court overturning other rulings including those that allow same sex marriages.
Many LBGTQ advocates had pushed Congress to make sure that did not happen.
The new bill does not require all states to allow same sex marriage. If the Supreme Court does in fact overturn previous rulings, the new Act will require states to respect marriages conducted in places where it is legal.
The reason there was bipartisan support is that the new legislation has religious exception protections for nonprofit and religious organizations. It will allow them to refuse to provide support for same sex marriages.
Our country has been all over the spectrum on this subject.
A decade ago, nearly every state banned legal recognition for same sex unions. Recent polls revealed that 71 percent of Americans now support allowing same sex unions.
However, the reason people oppose same sex marriage has not changed. Those who do not support such unions believe they undermine the meaning of the traditional family. They also believe Biblical teachings about marriage being between man and woman.
I understand and know where they are coming from as I firmly believe and support what the Bible teaches about marriage.
But my role in life is not to be the judge of all things I find which are contrary to Biblical teachings.
You can’t really place all the blame on same sex marriage for the decline in tradition. When you have states like Alabama who have changed laws regarding marriage, you must give credit where credit is due. In Alabama, you no longer need a preacher or judge to marry you. You simply sign a written contract to be recorded like a deed at the local courthouse.
I think there are many things today which undermine traditional marriage, not just one thing. Everyone nowadays is all about keeping separate houses and bank accounts and even their maiden names. What happened to sharing and commitment?
I don’t have any complaints or issues if gay people or interracial couples want to get married. I mean, everybody needs somebody to love and take care of them in their old age. Besides, dictating morality is above my pay grade.
But I do have a problem with calling a bill that ensures that right a ‘Respect for Marriage Act’. It should have been called the Equality in Marriage Act instead. This bill is not about respect but more about ensuring people are allowed to marry whomever they choose.
I’m not sure what all the fuss is about. With the divorce rate over 50 percent in this country, I would say there’s not much respect for marriage anyway.
Respect cannot be legislated any more than morality can.
Lots of things undermine the institution of marriage and most of them involve the people who said, “I do."
