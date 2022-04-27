Some of the ads portray the candidate in glowing terms, bragging about their accomplishments, if they are the incumbent.
Other ads go directly into attack mode by tearing down the opponent’s record, disparaging his or her character while generally suggesting the person is complicit in all kinds of misbehaving.
Based on a recent study, the tone of the advertising does make a difference to the voter. The results showed that positive ads encouraged more people to vote, while negative ads appeared to suppress voter turnout.
In the past, candidates here in Alabama have been guilty of such shenanigans, but this year, there seems to be some confusion about who they are running against.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s ads have so far only targeted President Joe Biden and thrown no shade at the others running against her. Poor thing, sure hope she knows he already won.
One of her opponents, Tim James also thinks he is running against Biden.
James took aim at the Magic City Acceptance Academy which “seeks to create a LGBTQ affirming culture for all.” He used pictures of students and staff without their permission in an ad targeting transgender individuals.
Parents whose children attend the school are now afraid for the safety of their child after their images were used.
After the principal of the school said James’ ad is “nothing short of an adult bullying children,” James blamed Joe Biden and the radical left.
However, I do agree with one statement James made in one of his ads. James said, “there is a war going on between common sense and crazy.”
And it is in his head.
If it were just ads that we had to deal with then we could mute them or change the channel, but it isn’t.
Last week, as I am attempting to prepare dinner for my family, my phone pinged twice with an incoming text. Assuming it was a friend or family member, I picked up my phone to check it out.
The texts were from no friend of mine. Each one was a political message from two gubernatorial candidates.
Since I still have my South Carolina cell phone number, I could not imagine how that could be possible. I am not in the habit of attending political rallies and certainly would never give my phone number to any campaign.
The text from the Tim James campaign told me exactly where he got my number. After clearing the steam from around my head, I re-read the text and learned the person who sent the text claimed to be a Jackson County resident and informs me he got my number off my voter file.
Say what??
I immediately called the local Board of Registrars and spoke with a nice lady who told me that they do not give out that information, but she was pretty sure that in some states campaigns could buy the information from the Secretary of State’s office.
So, I checked and guess what? In Alabama, you can purchase voter information.
The document available on the Secretary of State’s website offers an electronic copy of voter information at a cost of .01 per voter record.
There is a minimum fee and the party making the request can pick which data fields they want at no additional charge.
The data fields include whether the voter status is active or inactive, voter’s full name and physical address, phone number, date of birth, last election voted, race, gender and complete voter history.
Maybe I am the only one who was unaware of this, but somehow, I don’t think so.
We should be given a choice about whether we want that information shared or not and we should be told when our information has been sold.
I did learn that all registration information, except voter’s name is confidential if a voter submits an official statement affirming that they are a victim of domestic violence. Others whose information is exempt include federal or state prosecutors, probate or municipal judges, law enforcement officers and legislators.
Now, let me get this straight. A politician can get my voter information, but his is protected.
State legislators periodically have introduced bills to change state laws about sharing voter information, but according to one political professor, “the mainstream of both parties is committed to the idea that parties should be able to contact you.”
Some states even have the voter registration available to download from the state’s website, free of charge.
All this baloney about election security and no one thought to address this issue.
There needs to be a way to reconcile an open system of voter registration that also protects voters from abuse of that data.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
