Many people were unaware of a little-known tidbit of information regarding the payments families received under the American Rescue Act.
The legislation increased the federal child tax credit that families can claim each year. Eligible families received six months of payments as a partial advance on the credit for each child.
These families received approximately $300 monthly for each child under the age of six and $250 per child under the age of 18.
Here is what most families in Alabama did not know.
Every state in the nation except Louisiana and Alabama had automatic systems in their revenue departments to make these payments tax-free on state income forms.
Without the exemption, the funds are considered income and must be reported on your state income tax returns.
Unless, of course, the Alabama legislature passed a bill to ensure the funds would be tax exempt.
Instead of putting their thinking caps on and realizing that this needed to be done before tax filing season, our brilliant lawmakers chose to procrastinate and sat on their hands until the last minute.
Last Thursday, the Alabama legislature approved legislation to ensure families won’t have to pay state income tax on the monthly childcare payments they received.
The Alabama Senate and House of Representatives approved identical versions of the bill calling for the exemption. The legislation now heads to the desk of Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.
We can only hope Ivey gets a move on and puts her pen to good use for Alabama families.
If you think these guys have a clue about how families really live in Alabama, think again.
Representative Jim Carns said people who have already filed their state income tax forms will have to file an amended return to claim their full deduction. Carns claimed “most folks have not filed yet,” and “those that had are going to have to come back and do a corrected tax filing.”
Spoken like a man who has never had to choose between bills and groceries.
Here is a news flash for Mr. Carns. A lot of people file as soon as they get their W-2’s, because they need the money to provide for their families.
Gov. Ivey called a special session earlier this year to deal with state funds received from the federal government. Maybe she needs to explain why no one gave a second thought about the fact this legislation needed to be addressed.
It is no surprise that the needs of Alabama families might have slipped through the cracks considering how busy this bunch in Montgomery has been.
They began their annual Regular Session on Jan. 11, 2022. The annual Session is limited by law to 30 session days within a 105-calendar day period. It must conclude by April 25, 2022. Generally, they meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays with committee meetings on Wednesday.
On Jan. 18, 2022, they were ready for day three with the House convening at 2 p.m. and Senate convening at 3:30 p.m.
That schedule explains a lot about why nothing gets done. We should all be so lucky to have that kind of work week.
After looking at some of the bills that are being considered, it is quite clear how families might take last place on the agenda.
Multiple legislators have introduced bills to authorize individuals to carry a pistol or other firearms concealed or in a vehicle without a permit.
Several organizations that included the Alabama Sheriffs Association, the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama, the Association of School Resource Officers and others recently held a press conference to voice opposition to this legislation.
This group contends that allowing citizens to carry firearms without permits create a great threat to law enforcement as well as Alabama citizens.
It will be interesting to see who wins this battle.
Representative Isbell wants to allow licensed retailers to use drive-thru windows for the purchase of wine and beer.
Senator Chambliss thinks we should prohibit the use of electronic vote counting systems that possess modern technology.
Senator Smitherman believes we should require all law enforcement officers to undergo mental health evaluations.
Senator Givhan wants to prohibit any state agency from purchasing a United States flag not manufactured in the United States.
Senator Tom Butler got support for his bill to allow the inclusion of a Space National Guard with the Alabama National Guard. We don’t currently have one, but if we create one, it would be included.
The picture of why Alabama families were omitted from consideration becomes clearer after reading about all these other more, pressing issues.
These guys in Montgomery need to listen up.
Nothing is more important to Alabama families than their ability to provide for their loved ones.
Real people with real needs should always come first.
