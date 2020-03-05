The past few days around here have been nerve-racking as everything. At the end of last week I was sitting on a blanket on the floor with the kids and the cat. Michael had burned our couch the weekend before because during the time our floor was getting fixed everything in the house got covered in about fifty layers of dust and who knows what. We didn’t cover the couch and I didn’t trust it.
Anyway, I’m sitting there in the floor enjoying an episode of Survivorman when my cat gets up and I notice little yellow pellets everywhere. I quickly panic after I look it up on the internet and discover that my cat has a tapeworm. I tore through the house gathering up every blanket she had ever been near and cleaning all of the surfaces she had been on. I took her to the vet the next day and she didn’t act like it was any big deal, but I’m still feeling a little weary about it and the poor cat is still quarantined in the garage.
The reason I was so upset over the thought of a tapeworm is because I’m terrified my kids are going to get worms. I’ve heard a lot of stories about kids having worms throughout my life, and the thought of seeing worms coming out of my kids’ noses I just can’t handle.
After I took the cat to the vet, I went around studying on a new couch. I wasn’t that excited about it because I really wanted a sectional, but Michael did not. I ended up finding a good deal on a couch and a loveseat that we agreed on. They delivered it on Tuesday and boy did my den look nice with brand new furniture. Our first couch was purchased at Big Lots and our first cat, Clivey, clawed it to pieces. Obviously, it was nothing fancy and I kept covers on it anytime we had people over.
I was sitting in the den on my couch just feeling like a million dollars and feeding the boy, who had been telling me his belly was hurting all day, some applesauce. He has two bites and tells me he might eat the rest of it later. He rounded the coffee table, coughed, and vomited all over my brand new floors and heads towards me, getting my clothes and shoes good, and yes, you guessed it, my brand new couch that had only been in my house a few hours.
“Worms! My baby has worms!”… was of course the first thing I said to myself. Then I said, “Oh, my poor brand new couch!” And then I thought that maybe he picked up a stomach virus over the weekend when he went out and about with his dad since February was practically over and I had said that we would all start going out again in March.
I’m not going to paint the whole picture here of the cleanup, but it was’t pretty.
The boy is fine. He took a bath, said he was all better and acted as if nothing every happened the rest of the evening. My guess is he had way too much junk food at Nonnie and Poppie’s house the day before.
On top of all that nonsense, I’ve now got my nerves upset over COVID-19. Everybody keeps saying not to panic and just to go about your regular business and wash your hands, but China has everybody locked down to try and contain it so I’m going to go out on a limb and say that maybe people should just being doing what they absolutely have to do until this thing runs its course here.
In the meantime, I’m keeping my kids home again, which I am thankful to be able to do, and I guess I’ll go ahead and do a panic Walmart Pickup order and see if they have any hand sanitizer left.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
