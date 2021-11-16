Some friendships among women are often full of love, support, encouragement and levels of closeness that men have trouble understanding.
All of that is true. If it is the right blend of women, that is. Female friendships are complicated to say the least.
Society plays a role in setting up women to compete with one another. Especially when it comes to a woman’s appearance. A female’s insecurities have ruined more than one perfectly good friendship.
It would be a different world if all women were supportive of each other instead of being part of the problem when it comes to making others feel less than appreciated and respected.
Remembering that all negative things that happen to us in life are not directly related to our gender or the result of bad relationships with other women could be beneficial. At some point it is necessary to admit our own flaws and failures.
But some women continue to blame others for their lack of success by playing the “gender card”, and it is annoying to the rest of us.
Take Meghan McCain for example.
McCain was one of the round table participants on the daytime talk show, “The View.” After four years on the show, McCain decided to quit.
Instead of just going on out the door, like most other folks who quit a job, she felt the need to take pot shots at the other hosts and management.
McCain said she could not say or do anything without someone on the show leaking stories about her being “cold” or “difficult.”
After a snarky comment by co-host Joy Behar, McCain said she went to her office and vomited, after suffering a panic attack.
For a woman who displayed no signs of being shy when it came to doling out her opinions, she wants us to believe she was that upset about one derogatory comment.
Give us a break and just admit you could not play well with others.
Daytime “Today Show” co-host Katie Couric left the morning show after fifteen years.
Couric left, announcing that she would become the first solo female anchor of a nightly news broadcast on a major network. Her destination would be the CBS network.
Five years later, amid a decline in ratings for the Evening News, Couric left her job at CBS.
Couric recently released her memoir and has made the television circuit promoting the sale of her book.
Apparently, she assumes we have been waiting for all the details of her many life lessons and adventures.
While discussing the book, Couric said she had viewed the network switch to CBS to be a “challenge” at the time because she was breaking ground as a woman. Couric said she sort of felt like she owed it to “womankind” by participating in such a societal moment.
Now, it seems, Couric is blaming her failure at CBS on her gender.
In a recent interview, Couric said, “I’m not sure if the country was ready for a female anchor.”
I guess it is unfathomable to her that the ratings drop could have been due more to her obnoxious personality and less about her gender.
Megan Kelly, a former corporate defense attorney, turned journalist, was a television ratings magnet over at Fox. After becoming unhappy with her bosses, she left to host her own daytime television program.
Kelly was no stranger to controversy. After reportedly declaring that Jesus and Santa Claus had to be white, she went on to promote body shaming to get people to lose weight.
Her new show lasted 14 months. Even though her previous comments were not enough to keep her from getting the job, the network drew the line after Kelly questioned whether blackface Halloween costumes were racist.
The social media backlash after Kelly’s comments were swift and brutal. Kelly later apologized but as far as the network was concerned, the damage was done.
Never mind there was already evidence that she was not popular with people.
While pretending to be a feminist at heart, Kelly reportedly cast aspersions on the equal pay movement, defended false anti-abortion propaganda and even told campus sexual assault activists to “toughen up, buttercup.”
Kelly, of course refused to accept responsibility for her firing, blaming it instead on “cancel culture in this country.” She also claimed she was being judged unfairly because she is a woman and referred to Robert Downey, Jr. not being cancelled for wearing blackface in a film.
Bias occurs when someone places a set of pre-conceived notions upon us about who we might be based on our gender.
Simply being fired for being bad at your job does not rise to the level of discrimination and these women need to stop blaming bias for it.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.