As an adult, especially since I’ve had kids, I am ashamed to say that there have been times when I thought to myself that I wish I could just catch a good cold or something so I would have an excuse to just lay on the couch for a week and recuperate. There’s just something about a sickly rest that sounds so refreshing when you’re healthy, but very tired.
Unfortunately being sick as a mom doesn’t lend itself to good old fashioned rest.
My kids first got sick. Fevers, runny nose, malaise. The whole bit. This lasted around a week, during which time I worried myself sick over them and tended to their every need. Then it was my turn. I could not sleep at night my throat was so sore. My knees hurt. Everything hurt. And I tested positive for the flu. Before it was done with me I had hacked my lungs up and had about ten thousand head rush headaches.
I did rest, because you don’t have much of a choice when you feel so bad. Still, there were dishes to be washed. There was laundry to be washed and folded. There were meals to be cooked and there was a dog to be walked. Oh, and two children to be cared for. Not to mention the dread of all the things I would have to do to catch up on things if I ever got any energy back in my body because for over a week I was hobbling around doing the bare minimum and complaining every step of the way.
Back in the good old days of my childhood, and even early adulthood, convalescing was much more satisfying. I would take my station on the couch in the den. I’d turn on the television and watch any program I pleased. I would doze in and out of sleep. My mama, who worked many years as a CNA, is the best caretaker on earth. She would bring me food. She would take my temperature. She would put cold washrags on my head. She would tend the fire if it was wintertime. She would drive me to the doctor. There was nothing for me to do except get better, and there was nothing to be done after I was well again except go back to life as usual. In my memory, all of my sick days mesh together like luxury vacations. I do not remember the aches or the pains. I only remember the uninterrupted rest, the lack of responsibility and the gift of being meticulously cared for.
I don’t remember my poor Mama ever being sick, and I guess I’ve figured out why. Between working a full-time job, cleaning the house, cooking big dinners every night and taking care of me and my brother and my sister and picking up after all of us and Daddy she just didn’t have time for it. I have always envied her energy and hardworking grit.
I don’t think I will ever get old enough not to really wish that Mama could be there to take care of me when I’m sick. And I hope someday when my kids are nearing forty years old and they find they have come down with the flu that they will not feel ashamed when they think to themselves “I want my Mama.”
Happy Mother’s Day Mama. Thank you for all you have ever done to make me feel cared for. I love you!
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and current correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
