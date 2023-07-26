I haven’t been a fan of modern country music in over a decade. Truth is, I’m not a fan of any new music besides Taylor Swift much (though lately I do enjoy Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires.)
Back when I was a kid, me and my cousin would blast Garth Brooks music and one day we pretended we were making our own music video and paraded around the yard with a huge American Flag singing “We Shall be Free.”
I forgot what a good song that was until I heard it again recently. It’s a lovely song about the way the world ought to be … no hungry children … no people without shelter ... no one judged for the color of his or her skin… no pollution in the skies or waters.
“When we’re free to love anyone we choose, when this world’s big enough for all different views, when we all can worship from our own kind of pew, then we shall be free,” Brooks sings.
The album was released when I was only seven years old, but I know the song resonated with me even way back then. I like a good song about unity with all mankind. That’s what we ought to strive for in life.
Everyday I read the news, and everyday it feels like we are all getting further and further from the world that Brooks sings about.
Last week I saw a lot of stuff online about a new music video for Jason Aldean’s song “Try that in a Small Town.”
I watched the video once or twice. It might not have been so bad if it wasn’t full of videos from BLM protests where things got out of hand. I’m not saying protests where there’s violence against people or property is right, I believe in peaceful protest, but as we all know that doesn’t just happen at Black Lives Matter protests. Furthermore, violence doesn’t just happen in cities and in fact there are a lot of violent people in small towns all across the country.
I’ve read the lyrics again and again and tried to decide if there was ever a time in my life when I might have liked this song. Maybe there was. I’m a small-town girl, after all. I hate any kind of city and yea, if I’m being honest, I do know all the lyrics to “A Country Boy Can Survive” (which by some standards is probably just as bad as this song I’m talking about now).
But in this day and age, when I’m well aware of the divisiveness in the world around me, this song just makes me feel bad down in my gut. It makes me not want to be associated with small town mentality … not the sort that would say, as the song does, “Full of good ol’ boys, raised up right, If you’re looking for a fight, Try that in a small town.”
I think the gist of the song is supposed to be that you don’t mess with people in a small town, because if you do people in the small town will come after you.
As someone from a small town, I don’t really appreciate the message. If someone sucker punches me on a sidewalk, as the song says, or the side of the road as I guess would happen where I come from because we don’t have sidewalks, then I’m probably going to throw a rock at the person and call the cops, or they’re going to murder me and someone else will call the cops, but I don’t see folks holding a meeting at the church and heading out into the night with torches to find this fella.
I just don’t get songs like this, which seem to be meant to rile up people against each other and embolden people who would take the law into their own hands.
If I were going to write a good song about a small town, I guess I’d write about how helpful the mailman is to the elderly and how you’re supposed to bake a casserole when somebody dies. That’s the kind of small town I want to hear about.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
