As students, parents, teachers and staff prepare to return to school tomorrow, the Scottsboro Police Department has done its homework and is ready.
In the past week, police officers have visited the five city schools. Sgt. Ryan Putman said officers wanted to get familiar with schools.
“We have seven officers not from Scottsboro,” said Putman. “They’ve never been to the schools. We wanted all officers to get the layout of each school, get familiar with windows and doors, anything that may assist us gaining entrance.”
Law enforcement agencies across the country are taking measures to not only keep schools safe, but also have plans in place in case of emergency.
“If officers know the layout of the school, that’s one less thing you have to process when an emergency takes place,” said Lt. Jerry Vance, the police department’s training officer.
Putman said officers can pull up the school layout on a computer inside their vehicle.
“All of our officers have training in advanced law enforcement rapid response.
“It’s mandatory,” he said. “We have built in policy and procedures that follow that.”
Putman said each city school has a school resource officer.
As school starts Thursday, Putman said police officers will be around all the school zones.
“Be mindful of the speed limit,” he said. “We will be enforcing a zero tolerance policy on speeding.”
At Scottsboro High School, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 3-4 p.m., the speed limit will be 35 miles per hour on Highway 72. All other school zones, including the junior high school, Collins, Nelson and Caldwell are 25 miles per hour from 7-8 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.
