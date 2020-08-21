Scottsboro High School’s “Camp Wildcat” freshmen orientation will be Wednesday, Aug. 26. The orientation will be incorporated into the first day of school for freshmen students.
On campus students will arrive and leave as they normally would any other day of school, either by bus or car and at normal times.
Freshmen who are “Virtual Students” this semester are also welcome and encouraged to attend. Parents should drop students off at 8 a.m. at the front entrance of the high school and pick them up by 11:30 a.m. at the back gymnasium doors.
Masks and social distancing will be expected.
“Camp Wildcat” is designed to help incoming freshmen make an easier transition to the high school. All first time ninth-graders are encouraged to attend “Camp Wildcat.”
Students will receive their schedules, meet their Top Cat student mentors and be familiarized with the high school campus, procedures and activities.
If you have any questions, contact Crystal Arnold at 256-218-2006.
