The 10th annual Freedom Celebration is set to take place on Friday, July 2, at 11 a.m., on the courthouse lawn. The event is hosted by Jackson County Drug Court, Family Wellness Court, Family Life Center and the entire recovery community.
Circuit Judge John Graham, who oversees the drug court program, said the day will begin at the bandstand on the north side of the square by holding the weekly drug court session under the shade trees like judges might have done 100 or more years ago.
“And a lot like we have done over the past year-and-a-half during the COVID-19 pandemic, when we held court outside dozens of times,” said Graham.
Graham said the event is a great chance for people to see what drug court is all about.
“As well as how and why we do what they do to help folks recover from addiction,” he added.
The Freedom Celebration is free of charge and organized by participants in drug court, Family Wellness Court and the addiction recovery community. Participants gather donations and do everything from advertising to preparing the tables and decorations to serving the food to cleaning up afterwards.
Wendy Trott, drug court coordinator, organizes and supervises everything, as do other members of the drug court team and leaders in the participant group themselves.
“It’s a great way for people in the recovery community to give back to the greater community,” said Graham. “This allows us to express our appreciation for what law enforcement, the court system, employers and others involved in recovery from addiction have done to help our participants get clean and stay clean.”
There will be barbecue, hotdogs, ice cream, balloons, watermelon, drinks and all that is needed for a real Fourth of July celebration.
“Our Freedom Celebration has a double meaning,” said Graham. “It celebrates the blessing of liberty and freedom that all Americans enjoy, but it also celebrates our freedom from addiction and crime and new lives as law-abiding citizens of the community.”
Everything is free of charge, and donations will be accepted.
