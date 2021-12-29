Jonah Warren
Scottsboro High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is an athlete as well as an honor student. Jonah Warren is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Jonah is an All A student and has been recognized with the gold card at each of the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Programs during his high school years.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Junior Civitan Club.
As a member of the Wildcat Varsity Football Team, Jonah played offensive and defensive lineman. He was named Region 7 All-Region Defensive Lineman.
Jonah is a member of both the Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Teams where he participates in the shot put and discus throwing.
He has been an Indoor Track State Qualifier, Outdoor Track State Qualifier, and member of two indoor state championship teams. He was a member of one outdoor track state championship team.
Math is this senior’s favorite school subject.
“It is something I have always been good at,” he adds.
He says that he also really likes history.
After graduating from high school, Jonah plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College before transferring to Mississippi State University. He will pursue a degree in animal and daily science and eventually earn his degree in veterinary medicine.
Jonah is too busy with academics and athletics to work during the school year. However, during the summer he works for Landscaping by GI.
Last summer he worked at North Jackson Animal Clinic to gain experience in the veterinary field. He works on his family’s farm throughout the year.
When this busy teen has free time, he enjoys duck hunting, bow fishing, and squirrel hunting. He also likes to water ski, wake board, and spend time with his family and friends. Jonah also likes working with cows and fishing.
Jonah is a member of Center Point Baptist Church where he is active in the youth group. He participates with the Christmas Drama Team.
Jonah is the son of John and Stacy Warren and has one sister, Emma, who is a junior at the University of North Alabama. His grandparents are Billy and Pat Womack and the late John and Carol Warren.
He has a Labrador Retriever named Bo.
