State Sen. Steve Livingston has announced he will seek a third term in office. Livingston said he will qualify in the Republican Primary, set for May 24, 2022.
“It has been my pleasure to represent the people of District 8,” said Livingston. “We have accomplished many great things, however, now we need to turn our focus to ensuring that the federal government overreach of the Biden Administration is prevented. I intend to stand up and a champion for Alabama.”
Livingston has a been a Jackson County businessman for over 25 years. He is the owner of The Fuel Center, Inc. (formerly Dicus Oil Company), a distributor of Chevron Gasoline and Lubricants.
Livingston is a longtime member of the Scottsboro Rotary Club and has served as president of the Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. He is a founding member of the Leadership Jackson County and has served on the boards of the United Way, Boy Scouts of America, the Scottsboro Industrial Development Board and FNB Bank of Scottsboro.
Livingston is a member of United Methodist Church and has served as chairman of the Board of Trustees.
“As a conservative and a business owner, I will continue to fight to protect our Alabama values,” said Livingston. “I ask the voters of Jackson, DeKalb and Madison counties to trust me to be their senator for another term.”
In the Senate, Livingston chairs the Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development Committee and serves on the Agriculture Conservation and Forestry, Finance and Taxation General Fund, Rules, Banking and Insurance, Local Legislation for Madison County and Transportation and Energy and Tourism committees.
Livingston is vice-chair of the Tennessee Valley Caucus, is current chair of the Alabama Space Authority and was recently named to The Tennessee Valley Authority’s Regional Energy Resource Council.
Additionally, he serves on the following interim committees: Legislative Council, Nuclear Energy Activities and Hazardous Chemical Toxic Waste Oversight Committee, Joint Committee on Community Service Grants, Energy Council, Reapportionment, Legislative Advisory Committee on Water Policy Management, State Parks and Energy Policy Committee.
Livingston also championed the formation of the Aerospace and Defense Caucus which began meeting in the 2020 Legislative Session.
Livingston and his late wife, Sandra, have four children, Laura Ann, Jager, Chris and Amy and many grandchildren. Tragically, Sandra lost her battle with lung cancer shortly before her husband won his first election.
Alabama’s 8th District covers DeKalb and Jackson counties, and portions of Madison County, including Huntsville.
